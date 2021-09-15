Lady Cats outlast Southern

RACINE, Ohio — It was there for the taking at the midway point … and then things took a turn for the worst.

The Southern volleyball team kept things competitive for a little over two games, but visiting Waterford ultimately secured a 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-16 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) found themselves just a single point off the pace through two sets, and the hosts stormed out to a quick leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 6-3 in Game 3 before the Lady Cats started to get their footing.

WHS (4-4, 2-1) rallied back with five consecutive points for an 8-6 edge and never trailed again in Game 3. The guests scored eight straight points to turn a 17-12 lead into the final 12-point margin of victory — Waterford’s largest lead of the night.

SHS never led in Game 4 and trailed by as many as 10 points (19-9) before ultimately falling by nine points to complete the 3-1 match outcome.

The Purple and Gold led 1-0 in the opening set and trailed by as many as nine points (15-6) en route to the opening 7-point setback.

There were four ties and four lead changes in Game 2, and both squads held leads as high as six points. WHS led 13-7 midway through the set, but the hosts scored 10 of the next 11 points and secured a 17-14 advantage … and never trailed again en route to a 6-point win and a 1-all match.

Jacelyn Northup led the Lady Tornadoes with eight service points and two aces, followed by Marlo Norris with seven points. Kayla Evans and Emilee Barber chipped in five points each, while Kassidy Chaney and Lauren Smith added four points apiece. Cassidy Roderus completed the SHS service scoring with three points.

Evans led the net attack with nine kills, with Roderus and Lila Cooper each providing four kills. Chaney and Logan Greenlee also added three kills apiece in the setback.

Chaney had six blocks and Cooper chipped in four blocks as well. Barber handed out a team-best 14 assists.

Julia Cooper led Waterford with 13 service points, followed by Cara Taylor and Mackenzie Pottmeyer with 10 points each. Mackenzie Suprano and Lily Roberts also contributed nine and eight points, respectively.

Meigs falls to VC, tops Fed Hock

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs volleyball dropped a 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 decision to visiting Vinton County on Tuesday night in a TVC Ohio Division contest at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (4-4, 1-4 TVC Ohio) twice led by a single point in Game 2, but the hosts otherwise had little luck with reigning league champion Lady Vikings.

Maggie Musser recorded the lone service ace for MHS, while Andrea Mahr led the hosts with five kills and 11 digs. Musser added four kills as well.

The Lady Marauders defeated Federal Hocking on Monday night by a 25-21, 25-16, 27-25 count in non-conference play.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 13 kills and Musser chipped in eight kills. Mahr handed out 28 assists in the triumph.

Lady Eagles fall at Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Eastern volleyball dropped a 22-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-15 decision to host Athens on Monday night in a non-conference contest.

Brielle Newland had a team-best three service aces, while Juli Durst and Emma Edwards added two aces apiece for the Lady Eagles (3-2).

Megan Maxon had a team-best 16 kills for the guests, while Sydney Reynolds had seven kills to go along with a team-high 20 digs. Durst also handed out 34 assists in the setback.

