Black Knights remain undefeated

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The luck of the Irish just ran out.

The Point Pleasant High School boys soccer team remained unbeaten following a 4-1 home victory over the Charleston Catholic Irish (2-3-2) Tuesday evening.

The Black Knights (8-0-0) got on the board early in Tuesday’s matchup, with junior Kanaan Abbas finding the back of the net just eight minutes in.

The Black and Red added onto their lead when senior Jaden Reed caught the ball off of a deflection from the Irish goalkeeper with seven minutes to go in the first half.

At halftime, the Black Knights had a total of three shots on goal, with senior goalie Sean Wilson making two saves.

The Irish got on the board themselves when junior Sully Groom got a free kick past Wilson five minutes into the second half.

However, Point Pleasant was able to respond 11 minutes later when junior Tyson Richards scored on a breakaway.

The final nail in the coffin came with just over four minutes to go, with Abbas getting his second goal of the evening.

Wilson had one save in the second half for his team, with the Black Knights once again notching three shots on goal.

In other stats, the Black Knights led the Irish in corner kicks (3-1), while Charleston Catholic had the edge in free kicks (22-13).

The Black Knights will be back on the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Ripley Vikings.

Blue Devils take down Bulldogs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Gallia Academy High School boys soccer team also remains unbeaten, following a 3-1 victory on the road against the Athens Bulldogs.

The Blue Devils (8-0-1) got their first goal three minutes into the first half when Maddux Camden got the ball off of a corner kick.

After the Bulldogs responded with a goal of their own, the Blue and White got back on top with a late first half goal scored by Seth Nelson, with an assist by Keagen Daniels.

Daniels himself found the back of the net in the second half, weaving in and out around the Athens defense.

Goalkeeper Bryson Miller recorded 10 saves for his team.

The Blue Devils were also without three of their starters, including 2020 all-state performer Brody Wilt.

Gallia Academy boys soccer will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Portsmouth Trojans.

Cael McCutcheon (25) kicks the ball past the Charleston Catholic defense while teammate Cooper Tatterson (16) looks on during a soccer game Tuesday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

