White Falcons win at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Another win in the books.

The Wahama High School golf team finished in first place out of three other teams Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The White Falcons commanded the top-2 scores at the meet, getting a combined score of 164, while also ending up 23 strokes better than runner-up Gilmer.

Coming in third was Wirt County with a score of 240. Ravenswood also competed, but did not have enough golfers to record a final team score.

Connor Ingels of Wahama had the best individual score of the meet, with a 1-under par round of 34, following him was teammate Ethan Gray, who went 4-over par with a round of 39.

To complete the winning score for the White Falcons, Mattie Ohlinger, who scored 45 and Bryson Bumgarner and Ethan Mitchell, who both scored a round of 46, though only one of those scores counted toward the final tally.

Leading the Titans was Adam Stewart with a score of 41 and Will Conrad had a round of 54 for the Tigers.

Cameron Taylor, the lone golfer for the Red Devils, put in a round of 41, which tied Stewart for the third-best score of the meet.

The White Falcons also honored their seniors — Ohlinger, Ethan Mitchell, Casey Greer, Josh Roque and Jillian Love — at the event.

Ohlinger and Mitchell will finish their high school golf careers as 4-time lettermen.

