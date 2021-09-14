Wahama golfers win at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — This one deserves a celebratory low five.

The Wahama golf team finished five shots ahead of the field on Monday afternoon during a 5-school match held at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The host White Falcons recorded half of the four lowest individual rounds and ultimately posted a winning tally of 179, finishing five strokes ahead of runner-up Williamstown and its 184.

Sherman was third with a 197 and Huntington Saint Joseph was fourth with a 241. Buffalo competed as well, but did not have enough golfers to record a final team score.

Cole Whitehead of Sherman won medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 39. Both Connor Ingels and Ethan Mitchell of Wahama, as well as Gavin Bosgraf of Williamstown, shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 40.

Ethan Gray followed both Ingels and Mitchell for WHS with a 49, while Mattie Ohlinger completed the winning tally with a 50. Brycen Bumgarner and Ashton Barnitz also fired respective rounds of 51 and 56 for the White Falcons.

Chris Chu led the Irish with a 53 and Chase Venes carded a 44 for the Bison.

Wahama and Riverside Golf Club will be hosting the LKC/TVC Battle of the Bridge on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Seven teams from the Little Kanawha Conference and seven programs from the Tri-Valley Conference will participate in a bring-5, count-4 formatted event.

The White Falcons will be joined by Parkersburg Catholic, Calhoun County, St. Marys, Ravenswood, Williamstown and Gilmer County on the LKC side.

Eastern, Southern, Waterford, Alexander, Belpre, Vinton County and Athens make up the list of participants from the TVC.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.