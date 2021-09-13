Black Knights roll past Nicholas County, 10-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Perhaps their best effort yet.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team built a 6-1 halftime lead and scored seven unanswered goals during regulation on Saturday during a 10-1 victory over Nicholas County in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (7-0-0) had seven different players score goals in the wire-to-wire victory, which included a hat trick from Colton Young and a 2-goal effort from Brooks Gilley. That duo also accounted for four of the six goals scored in the first half of play.

Young and Gilley gave the hosts a quick 2-0 cushion as Young scored in the fourth minute and Gilley scored in the fifth minute, then Ian Wood added a goal in the 12th minute for a 3-goal edge.

Ian Gadd countered with the lone NCHS goal on a breakaway in the 22nd minute, but Young notched his second score in the 23rd minute for a 4-1 advantage.

Percy Frum finished off a pass at point-blank range in the 27th minute, then Gilley tapped in a crossing pass in the 35th minute for a 6-1 lead headed into the break.

Nick Cichon-Ledderhose finished off a corner kick ricochet from 10 yards out in the 51st minute, then Young wrapped up his hat trick in the 54th minute with an 18-yard netter on the far right side.

Nico Marcus Del Rio recorded his first career goal in the 65th minute for an 8-goal cushion, then Alex Shrader completed the scoring with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Wood recorded four assists in the triumph, while Gilley assisted on a pair of goals. Austin Weikle, Cael McCutcheon, Caden Barger and Kanaan Abbas also added an assist each for the Black Knights.

It was the first double-digit goal-scoring effort for Point Pleasantthis fall as the Red and Black have now outscored opponents by a 34-3 overall margin.

PPHS outshot the guests by a 35-3 overall margin and also took 11 of the 13 corner kicks in the contest.

Twyman wins ZT Invite

KINNIKINNICK, Ohio — River Valley senior Lauren Twyman got the best of the 113-competitor field on Saturday after winning the girls race at the 2021 Zane Trace Cross Country Invitational held at Zane Trace High School in Ross County.

Twyman posted a winning time of 20:38.27, which was almost five seconds better than the field. Sydney Hambel of New Lexington was second overall with a mark of 20:43.18.

Grace Heffernan (22:04.06) was fifth overall on behalf of the Lady Raiders, who ended up placing fifth out of 14 teams with 139 points.

Kate Nutter (27:45.11), Ruth Rickett (27:48.33) and Bryleigh McClure (27:52.56) completed the team tally with respective finishes of 55th, 58th and 59th overall.

Westerville South won the girls title with 49 points and Chillicothe was second with 117 points.

The Raiders were seventh out of 15 scoring teams on the boys side with 221 points. Westerville South (36) and Chillicothe (72) also took the top two spots in the boys event.

Cody Wooten (19:24.57) paced RVHS by finishing 23rd overall, while John Siciliano (20:11.91) and Ethan Schultz (20:39.67) respectively placed 40th and 48th.

Kade Alderman (22:51.97) and Joe Shriver (23:07.99) completed the team tally by finishing 84th and 91st overall.

Ryan Richendollar of Adena defeated 181 other competitors with a winning mark of 17:17.12. Chase Jackson of WSHS was the runner-up with a time of 17:41.07.

