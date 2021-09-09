Point Pleasant blanks Patriots, 3-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Easy as 1-2-3.

The Point Pleasant soccer boys team built a 1-0 intermission advantage and never looked back Wednesday night during a 3-0 victory over visiting Parkersburg South in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The unbeaten Black Knights (5-0) claimed their third shutout of the season and improved to 4-0 at home, all while increasing their seasonal goal-scoring advantage out to a 23-2 margin.

PPHS took a 1-0 lead in the third minute as Colton Young booted a left-footed pass from Jaden Reed from about 18 yards out.

Young increased the lead out to 2-0 in the 45th minute after tracking down a Brooks Gilley crossing pass and scored from six yards away.

Kanaan Abbas completed the winning mark in the 73rd minute after stepping in front of a PSHS clearing pass, which defelected off of Abbas and into the goal.

The Black Knights outshot the guests by a 25-5 overall margin and also took six of the nine corner kicks in the contest.

Blue Devils burn Fairland, 5-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — Maddux Camden scored a hat trick and Brody Wilt added a pair of goals Tuesday night during a 5-0 victory over visiting Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Lester Field.

The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 3-0-0 OVC) notched their fourth straight win and recorded their third shutout of the season, including their second straight shutout triumph.

Camden gave the hosts a 2-0 lead headed into the break after scoring an unassisted goal in the seventh minute, then netted a pass from Carson Wamsley in the 15th minute.

Wilt planted a Cade Mock pass in the back of the net in the 43rd minute for a 3-goal lead, then Camden completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal in the 50th minute.

Wilt tacked on an unassisted goal late to complete the 5-0 outcome.

GAHS — which has outscored opponents by a 35-5 overall margin — outshot the Dragons by a 34-2 overall margin and also took nine of the 12 corner kicks in the contest.

Bryson Miller made one save in goal for the Blue Devils.

