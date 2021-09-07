Southern, Meigs compete at VC Invite

McARTHUR, Ohio — Members of the Southern High School boys’ and girls’ and Meigs High School boys’ cross country teams took part in the Vinton County Invitational Saturday.

Girls race

The Lady Tornadoes finished 10th overall in their race with a team score of 259.

Leading the pack was sophomore Ava Roush, who finished 38th overall and recorded a time of 26:19.29.

Behind her was sophomore Lauren Smith in 74th with a time of 31:46.13.

Rounding out the group for the Purple and Gold was Jorja Lisle (80th, 33:00.30), Jacelynn Northup (83rd, 33:31.19) and Hyaden Turner (89th, 36:20.41).

Finishing in the top-two in the girls’ race was Sydney Hambel (20:43.25) of New Lexington and Olivia Cisco (21:07.73) of Waverly.

Boys race

Meigs sophomore Brayden Stanley finished 64th overall with a time of 22:55.09.

Behind him was Southern senior Braydon Kingery, who placed 106th with a time of 31:15.97.

Ultimately, the Tornadoes and Marauders didn’t have enough competitors to make it onto the team leaderboard.

Placing top-two in the boys’ race was Blake Rodgers (16:59.50) of Belpre and Noah Sharp (17:36.69) of Fisher Catholic.

