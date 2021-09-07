Black Knights blast Poca, 5-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It took four games for the Black Knights to trail an opponent, but nobody has yet to get the best of them.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team scored five unanswered goals and received a hat trick from Tyson Richards on Saturday during a 5-1 victory over visiting Poca in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (4-0) found themselves in a 1-0 hole just six minutes into regulation, but the hosts responded in the 17th minute as Richards received a through ball from Colton Young and dribbled in for an easy goal — tying the game at one at the break.

Nick Cichon-Ledderhose received a Cael McCutcheon throw-in and beat his defender inside the box area for a quick shot and goal in the 44th minute for a permanent lead of 2-1.

Richards added his second and third goals in the 55th and 73rd minutes, with respective assists going to Young and Kanaan Abbas. Young completed the scoring in the 80th minute after netting a pass from McCutcheon from around 12 yards away.

PPHS outshot the Dots (1-2-1) by a sizable 36-4 overall margin and took four of the five corner kicks in the contest.

Brecken Loudin made both saves he faced in net for Point during the second half. Sean Wilson did not make a save in the first half for the hosts.

Point Pleasant returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Parkersburg South at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

