Tornadoes shut out by Frontier, 33-0

RACINE, Ohio — The only points were scored in the first half, but that was all it took for visiting Frontier to take down the Southern football team 33-0 on Saturday evening at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field.

This impromptu matchup was made when the Tornadoes’ game against Shenandoah was canceled.

The Cougars got the scoring started in the first quarter, notching a pick-six.

The rest of their points came in the second, from two runs, a pass completion and another interception.

The Purple and Gold passing game had some struggles during Friday’s game, committing five interceptions, including two being returned for touchdowns.

The Tornadoes were led by Josiah Smith under center, who completed seven passes for a total of 32 yards.

Leading the team in receptions was Damien Miller, who made four catches for 26 yards. Derek Griffith had one for four yards and Blake Shain made two for two.

Logan Hensler and Blake Shain led the ground attack for the Tornadoes, with both having 43 rushing yards.

Smith also had some rushing yards for this team, netting nine yards on 11 carries.

Finishing the running attack for the home team was Carson Reuter who had one carry for two yards.

Total yardage for Southern bottomed out at 129 yards, compared to the Cougars’ 295.

FCA knocks off Eagles, 21-14

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Visiting Fairfield Christian Academy led wire-to-wire and notched its first win of the season on Friday night during a 21-14 win over Eastern at East Shade River Stadium.

The Eagles (1-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime and found themselves in a 21-6 hole entering the fourth, but the hosts did manage to make things interesting with a late score that whittled the lead down to a single possession.

The Knights (1-2) produced their first points of the year and also handed EHS its first home loss of the 2021 campaign, as well as its second straight overall.

Individual stats were unavailable by press time.

Tornadoes topple Wahama, 54-12

MASON, W.Va. — A good start and a bad start all in one.

The Wahama football team built a 12-0 lead early in the first quarter, but visiting West Muskingum reeled off 54 unanswered points and cruised to a 54-12 victory at Bachtel Stadium on Saturday.

It was the season opener for the host White Falcons (0-1), who added this game later in the week after originally being scheduled to play Hannan. WHS also lost its original season opening game at Southern last week due to COVID implications.

The Tornadoes (3-0) trailed 12-7 after one period of play, but reeled off 20 second quarter points that secured a 27-12 advantage at the break. WMHS also tacked on another 27 points along in the fourth to complete the 42-point outcome.

Individual stats were unavailable by press time.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.