Black Bears maul Meigs, 47-14

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — River View took advantage of a 24-point second period and went on to defeat host Meigs 47-14 in football action Friday night at Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium.

Meigs was originally scheduled to play Coal Grove, but the Hornets had to cancel late Wednesday afternoon, due to COVID concerns. River View from Warsaw in Coshocton County also has an open date and made the trip to Meigs County.

The Black Bears took advantage of a three-headed monster to defeat the Marauders. Quarterback Carter Fry, Slater Sempsel and Mason Griffin combined for 279 of the Black Bears 33 yards to lead the way.

Meigs received the opening kickoff and took the lead first when Wes Metzger pulled in a nine yard pass from Coulter Cleland, Matt Barr made it a 7-0 lead at the 7:50 mark of the first period.

Sempsel returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for the score; Cruz Mobley gave River View the lead at 8-7. Mobley added a 10 yard run to increase the lead to 16-7, before Meigs came back on the last play of the period on a Cleland 34 yard pass to Morgan Roberts to pull the maroon and gold to within 16-14.

But two Mobley added scores on runs of six and 13, yards and Sempsel added a 22 yard reception from Fry late in the half and the Black Bears went into the locker room with a 40-14 advantage at the half.

Sempsel closed out the scoring on a 60 yard pass from Fry at the 5:14 mark of the third period. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Fry completed 12 of 20 with an interception for 234 yards, Sempsel had four receptions for 142, Mason Griffin added four for 77. Mobley led the Black Bears with 11 carried for 65 yards.

Matt Barr led the Marauders on the ground with 36 yards in five carries, Kolten Thomas added 32 on eight tries and Conlee Burnem added 30 in eight tries. Cleland was seven of 14 in the air for 147 yards, Morgan Roberts had two receptions for 41, Metzger added two for 34, and each had a touchdown reception. Kolten Thomas had a catch for 34 and Griffin Cleland one for 32.

Meigs falls to 1-2 on the season, they will host Vinton County next Friday to kickoff conference play, the Vikings are 2-1 on the season and are coming off a 28-21 loss to Zane Trace Friday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.