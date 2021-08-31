Black Knights remain unbeaten, top Scott 4-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It took roughly three hours of game time this year, but someone finally scored on the Black Knights.

It’s also the closest thing to a victory that anyone has known thus far.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team remained unbeaten and have now outscored opponents by a 15-1 margin this fall following a 4-1 win over visiting Scott on Saturday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (3-0-0) overcame a slow start and built a 2-1 halftime lead, then tacked on two more goals down the stretch to wrap up the convincing 3-goal triumph.

Colton Young started the PPHS scoring in the 18th minute after stealing a pass from 30 yards out, then he made a dribble and planted a shot in the back of the net.

Kanaan Abbas added a low line drive that trickled off of the SHS keeper’s hands and into the net in the 33rd minute, giving Point Pleasant a 2-1 intermission advantage.

Caden Barger played a corner kick into Cael McCutcheon on the back side of the goal box, then McCutcheon dropped a pass into Nick Cichon-Ledderhose — who buried a shot from six yards out for a 3-1 edge in the 57th minute.

McCutcheon added the final goal in the 75th minute as his corner kick was accidentally batted into the net by the Skyhawk keeper.

The Black Knights outshot the guests by a 26-2 overall margin and took all eight corner kicks in the contest.

Brecken Loudin stopped one shot in net for PPHS, while Sean Wilson did not have an attempt at a save during his half in net for the hosts.

Lady Knights win quad match

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Hitting on all cylinders right out of the gate.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team picked up a trio of victories over Sherman, Riverside and host Ravenswood on Saturday in a season opening quad match in Jackson County.

The Lady Knights (3-0) claimed a 25-10, 25-15 win over Sherman in the opener, then held on to claim a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Riverside in the middle bout.

PPHS wrapped up the opening day sweep with a 25-18, 25-23 win over the Red Devilettes in the finale.

Addy Cottrill paced PPHS with 10 service aces through the three matches, while Katelynn Smith added eight aces.

Cottrill also led the Lady Knights 21 kills, followed by Brooke Warner with 19 kills and Baylie Rickard with 14 kills.

Smith led the defense 39 digs and Madelyn Thomas dished out 35 assists as well.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.