Twyman takes 1st at Golden Rocket INV

WELLSTON, Ohio — River Valley senior Lauren Twyman led the Lady Raiders at the Golden Rocket Invitational Saturday, finishing first overall with a time of 21:20.37.

Just behind Twyman was freshman Grace Hefferman in second with a time of 22:18.94.

Rounding out the pack for the Lady Raiders was senior Kate Nutter (21st, 27:09.78), junior Ruth Rickett (32nd, 28:40.27) and sophomore Ally Denney (38th, 29:42.73).

The Lady Raiders ultimately finished the invitational second overall with a team score of 55.

The Southern Lady Tornadoes also competed in the Golden Rocket Invitational.

The top-finish for the Purple and Gold came from sophomore Ava Roush, who finished 18th with a time of 26:51.60.

Next was sophomore Laren Smith, who notched 37th with a time of 29:42.33, then senior Jacelynn Northup (45th, 32:57.02).

Lastly, freshmen Adyson Fields, Jorja Lisle and Hyaden Turner placed 47th (33:25.11), 48th (33:26.22) and 49th (35:26.04), respectively.

The Lady Tornadoes finished sixth overall in the meet with a team score of 119.

On the boys’ side, senior Cody Wooten had the top placement for the Raiders, finishing 7th with a time of 19:48.82.

Just behind him was sophomore John Siciliano in 8th with a time of 20:06.48.

Other placements for the Silver and Black were: senior Ethan Schulz (20th, 21:05.57), junior Kade Alderman (37th, 24:20.69), junior Adam Green (40th, 25:16.04) and senior John Santos (45th, 26:24.50).

The Raiders finished fourth overall with a team score of 86.

Also participating in the race was sophomore Brayden Stanley (28th, 23:03.77) and freshman Donald Patton (52nd, 29:45.44) of Meigs High School and senior Braydon Kingery (59th, 32:21.82) of Southern High School, but lack of members kept the Mauraders and Tornadoes off the team board.

Finishing in the top-two of the boys’ race was Evan McPherson (17:33.61) and Brayden Tabler (17:51.74) of Federal Hocking.

Eastern competes at Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Eastern High School boys cross country team competed in the Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational Saturday, taking ninth overall with a team score of 209.

Leading the way for the Eagles was junior Brayden O’Brien, who finished sixth with a time of 17:13.0.

Next was freshman Connor Nolan, who netted eigth place with a time of 17:37.4.

Rounding out the Eagles was: junior Koen Sellers (59th, 22:35.4), freshman Brayden Haught (73rd, 23:40.4), freshman Ayden Wilhelm (90th, 26:11.9) and junior Seth Collins (97th, 29:14.2).

The top-two in this race went to Franklin Angelos (15:53.9) of Parkersburg and Blake Rodgers (16:25.3) of Belpre.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

