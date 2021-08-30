Eagles fall at Symmes Valley, 28-12

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — You could say the Vikings got the ‘Best’ of this one.

Levi Best ran for two scores and hauled in another while guiding host Symmes Valley to a 28-12 victory over the Eastern football team on Friday night in a Week 2 non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Eagles (1-1) never led and finished the night minus-1 in turnover differential, and an Eli Patterson 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown late in the third turned a tightly-contested 14-6 game into a comfortable 22-6 cushion headed into the finale.

The Vikings (2-0) stretched their lead out to 28-6 early in the fourth when Best tacked on his third score of the night, this one on an 8-yard scamper.

Best had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second period for a 7-0 SVHS halftime lead and caught a 30-yard pass from Grayson Walsh midway through the third for a 14-6 advantage.

EHS closed the deficit down to 7-6 early in the third as Ryan Ross hauled in a 21-yard pass from Brandon Smith. Jayden Evans added a late 2-yard TD run to wrap up the 16-point outcome.

The Vikings outgained the guests by a 220-155 margin in total yards of offense, including a 169-122 edge on the ground and a 51-33 advantage through the air. Both teams produced 11 first downs apiece.

Bryce Newland led the Eastern ground attack with 83 yards on 16 carries, while Evans added 42 yards on 11 totes. Smith completed 5-of-9 passes for 33 yards. Ross led the wideouts with one catch for 21 yards.

Patterson paced SVHS with 57 rushing yards on eight attempts and Walsh completed 3-of-3 passes for 51 yards. Best hauled in two receptions for 45 yards.

The Eagles host Fairfield Christian Academy on Friday in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

