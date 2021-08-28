Marauders roll past Belpre, 81-36

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs Marauders scored on four of their first five plays and produced a school record 81 points in defeating the Belpre Golden Eagles 81-36 Friday night at Holzer Field/Farmers Bank Stadium.

The 81 points passes the previous high of 79, when the Marauders defeated Fairland 79-69 in 2014.

The maroon and gold scored 35 points in the first period and added 27 more in the second to take a 62-30 lead into the locker room at the half. The starters played one series in the third period before Coach David Tennant went to his bench.

The teams combined for 962 total yards, with Meigs racking up 536 in just 29 plays, for an average of 18.5 yards a play. The 62 points Meigs scored in the first half was the third most points Meigs has scored in an entire game in the school’s history.

On the first play of the game, sophomore Conlee Burnem set the stage for Meigs with a 34 yard run, quarterback Coulter Cleland scored on the next play from 29 yards out. Belpre came back with a quick score on a 62 yard pass from Willis Starcher to Jordan Martin.

But back came the Marauders, Cleland hooked up with his younger brother Griffin from 31 yards out, then followed with another scoring pass to Morgan Roberts from 60 yards out. Burnem scored on a 72 yard run sandwiched in between two Belpre scores. Cleland closed out the wild first period with a 34 yard run giving Meigs a 35-18 lead after one period.

Burnem scored on runs of 54 and six yards in the second period to go along with two touchdown passes by Cleland, one to Jake McElroy, and the second to Braylon Harrison to give the Marauders a 62-30 advantage at the half.

Meigs outscored Belpre 19-6 in the second half, McElroy scored on a 17 yard dash, and Connor Imboden added a 58 yard punt return in the third period. Jake Martin scored the record breaking points in the fourth period with a 54 yard run.

Burnem led Meigs with 226 yards on just eight carries. Coulter Cleland added three for 62, McElroy four for 38 and Martin one for 54. Wyatt Howard added one for 10, Wade Howard carried once for a yard and Seth Hagaman one for minus five.

Cleland was 10 of 12 in the air for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Roberts had two receptions for 92, McElroy two for 57, Griffin Cleland one for 31, Kolten Thomas one for 21, Burnem one for 16, and Harrison one for seven. Andrew Dodson had an interception on defense for Meigs

Jordan Martin led Belpre with seven carries for 85 yards. Julian Martin added one for 11. Starcher was 10 of 17 for 249 yards, Luke Davis added 87 yards on nine of 16 passing with an interception.

Julian Martin had a game high 11 receptions for 159, Jordan Martin added six for 146.

Meigs (1-1) will host Coal Grove next week.

Meigs receiver Jake McElroy (11) prepares to elude a pair of Belpre defenders during the second half of Friday night’s Week 2 football contest at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.31-MHS-McElroy.jpg Meigs receiver Jake McElroy (11) prepares to elude a pair of Belpre defenders during the second half of Friday night’s Week 2 football contest at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

