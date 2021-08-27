Blue Devils burn Jackson, 5-1

JACKSON, Ohio — Making the most of their opportunities.

Host Jackson produced more shots, but the Gallia Academy boys soccer team nailed nealy half of its shots on goal Thursday night and rolled to a 5-1 victory in a non-conference matchup at Alumni Stadium.

The Blue Devils (3-0-1) were outshot by a 15-12 overall margin, but the guests posted an 11-7 edge in shots on goal — and the difference was noticeable by the end of the first half.

GAHS established a quick 1-0 lead as Evan Stapleton scored in the 15th minute, then Carson Wamsley made a 2-goal advantage with 6:25 remaining in the half.

Connor Bolin followed with consecutive goals at the 3:29 mark and the 2:37 mark, allowing the Blue and White to take a 4-0 cushion into the break.

Brody Wilt gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the game in the 45th minute as the senior’s goal made it a 5-0 contest.

Ashton Swann came up with the lone Ironmen goal on a rebound in the 65th minute, wrapping up the 4-goal outcome.

Bryson Miller made six saves in net for Gallia Academy, while Isaac Coleman stopped a half-dozen shots for the hosts. JHS claimed a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.

The game was stopped with 13:02 left in regulation due to lightning and both coaches later agreed to call it a complete game.

Point blanks Winfield, 4-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Thorough, from start to finish.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team remained unbeaten and still hasn’t surrendered a goal this year after posting a 4-0 victory over visiting Winfield on Thursday night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (2-0-0) outshot the Generals by a sizable 19-6 overall margin, including an 11-2 edge in shots on goal. The hosts also took eight of the 10 corner kicks in the contest.

Colton Young started the scoring in the ninth minute after receiving a pass from Ian Wood inside the goal box. Young made a move to his left and planted a shot into the back post for a quick 1-0 edge.

Nick Cichon-Ledderhose stole a Winfield clearance attempt and boomed a shot from 23 yards out, ultimately giving PPHS a 2-0 lead just 11 minutes into regulation.

Cichon-Ledderhose headed in a Wood pass in the 39th minute, allowing the Black Knights to take a 3-0 advantage into the intermission.

Kanaan Abbas redirected a Jaden Reed corner kick into the net in the 51st minute to complete the 4-0 outcome.

Both Sean Wilson and Brecken Loudin had a save apiece in the victory. Point Pleasant maintained possession for roughly 63 percent of the contest.

Blue Angels top SEHS, notch 1st win

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — A night full of firsts.

Mary Howell and Amanda Barnes-Perotti both added their first career goals, and the Gallia Academy girls soccer team won its first game under first-year coach Teresa Daniels on Thursday night during a 4-0 decision over host Southeastern in non-conference play.

The Blue Angels (1-3-0) — coming off a 5-0 loss to Alexander on Tuesday — received a pair of scores from senior Preslee Reed and produced more than dozen shots in the triumph.

Howell and Barnes-Perotti are both sophomores in achieving their first goals.

Lady Eagles win at Waterford

WATERFORD, Ohio — An odd kind of statement.

The Eastern volleyball team won the first, third and fifth games to open league play on a solid note Thursday with a thrilling 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 17-25, 15-11 victory over host Waterford in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles (1-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the opening game and built a 7-2 edge in Game 3 to restablish momentum after WHS rallied back from a 13-5 deficit in Game 2 to knot the match up at a game apiece.

EHS eventually led 19-6 in that middle contest and cruised to a 12-point win, but the Lady Cats countered by scoring five straight points in Game 4 to turn a 20-17 cushion into a sudden-death race to 15.

Waterford led 2-0 and 5-3 early in Game 5, but Eastern broke away from a 9-all tie and ultimately never trailed again en route to the 3-2 match triumph.

Sydney Reynolds led the EHS service attack with seven aces, while Juli Durst and Megan Maxon added five and four aces respectively. Brielle Newland led the net attack with 13 kills and Maxon also chipped in 11 kills.

Durst handed out a team-high 36 assists. Maxon and Cameron Barber both made 15 digs apiece in the triumph.

Athens tops Lady Marauders

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Meigs volleyball team opened league play and suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday night during a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 setback to host Athens in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at McAfee Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (2-1, 0-1 TVC Ohio) held leads in each of the first two games, but wasn’t able to cling to a pair of 1-point cushions as each set progressed. The Lady Bulldogs led wire-to-wire in the finale to wrap up the 3-0 decision.

Jennifer Parker led the guests with two service aces, while Mallory Hawley led the net attack with nine kills. Morgan Denney and Andrea Mahr also added four kills apiece, with Mahr also providing team-bests of 27 digs and 13 assists.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

