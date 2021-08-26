Blue Devils, Spartans battle to 2-all tie

CENTENARY, Ohio — Ultimately, they just traded goals.

Alexander and host Gallia Academy competitively played to a 2-all draw on Tuesday during a non-conference boys soccer match at Lester Field.

The Blue Devils (2-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute as Maddux Camden netted an unassisted goal, but Kyler D’Augustino countered with a goal 10 minutes later — tying the game at one headed into the intermission.

Brody Wilt netted a Camden pass in the 46th minute, allowing GAHS to secure a 2-1 cushion early in the second half.

D’Augustino, however, scored on a corner kick pass with 25:21 left in regulation, which eventually left the game tied at its 2-all conclusion.

The visiting Spartans claimed a 12-10 edge in shots and also took six of the 10 corner kicks in the contest.

Lady Defenders top Covenant

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team notched its first win of the 2021 campaign on Tuesday with a 15-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 victory over visiting Covenant in a non-conference match in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (1-2) picked up the first-ever varsity win for first-year coach Maddie Nance, and the hosts ultimately battled through numerous ties and lead changes in each of the four games. Overall, OVCS scored only two more points than Covenant in the 3-1 match triumph.

Ava Facemeyer led Ohio Valley Christian with 14 service points, followed by Christina Dong and Kenzie Childers with eight points apiece.

The Lady Defenders lost to Team Ignite by a 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 count the night before.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

