Meigs outlasts Southern in volleyball opener

RACINE, Ohio — So much for opening night jitters.

Both Meigs and Southern battled back from 1-game deficits and only eight points separated the two teams by night’s end Monday as the visiting Lady Marauders held on for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12 victory in a non-conference volleyball match.

Meigs (1-0) went through eight ties and four lead changes before breaking a 10-all tie in the finale, and Maggie Musser served up three consecutive points that allowed MHS to build a 14-10 cushion.

SHS (0-1) rallied back to within 14-12, but the Lady Marauders broke serve and warpped up the 3-2 match decision in the process.

Lady Raiders win season opener

BIDWELL, Ohio — A little bit of extra work early on made a big difference down the stretch.

Host River Valley held on to win the opening game by a minimal 2-point margin and progressively got better by night’s end Monday following a 26-24, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Federal Hocking in a non-conference volleyball match in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (1-0) recorded 10 service aces and had 29 kills in the straight-game triumph.

Kyndall Beaver led hosts with three aces, with Leah Roberts, Chloe Litchfield and Maddie Hall each providing two service aces.

Javan Gardner led the net attack with seven kills, followed by Maddie Hall and Riley Bradley with six kills apiece.

Hannah Allison dished out 15 assists for the Lady Raiders, while Beaver led the defense with nine digs.

Wahama wins Riverside quad

MASON, W.Va. — Host Wahama held off Point Pleasant and the rest of the field by four shots on Monday during a non-conference golf quad at Riverside Golf Club.

The White Falcons posted a winning total of 179, which was four strokes better than the runner-up effort of 183 from the Black Knights. Federal Hocking (197) was third, while Parkersburg Catholic had only three golfers and did not record a team score.

Mason Jackson of Federal Hocking won medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 39. Brennen Sang of PPHS was the overall runner-up with a 40.

Connor Ingels led the White Falcons with a 42, followed by Brycen Bumgarner and Mattie Ohlinger with respective efforts of 43 and 45. Ethan Gray completed the winning mark with a 49, while Casey Greer also shot a 52 for WHS.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang for PPHS with a 45, while Branson Shepard and Johnny Porter both carded 49s to complete the team score. Elijah Gray and Joseph Tomblin also shot 52 and 53, respectively, for Point Pleasant.

Blake Lewis paced PCHS with a 9-hole score of 45.

