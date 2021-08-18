GA golfers win tri-matches at Big Beaver Creek

PIKETON, Ohio — A 2-for-1 trip to Big Beaver Creek.

Both the boys and girls golf teams from Gallia Academy came away with top honors on Tuesday during a pair of non-conference tri-matches at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club in Pike County.

The Blue Devils posted a 7-stroke victory over the boys field with a 167, while host Piketon (174) placed second and was seven shots better than Fairfield Union (181).

Hunter Cook of Gallia Academy earned medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 37. Teammate Beau Johnson and Piketon’s Logan Cummins shared runner-up accolades with identical efforts of 41.

Carson Call and Gavin Long completed the winning GAHS tally with respective rounds of 42 and 47. Cody Bowman and Nathaniel Baird also fired scores of 50 and 53 for the Blue and White.

Ty Fisher paced FUHS with a 43.

The Blue Angels were 25 shots better than their competition en route to winning the girls title with a 191. Fairfield Union was second with a 216, while Piketon was third with a 254.

GAHS received a solid 1-2 punch from Maddi Meadows and Abby Hammons, who respectively won medalist and runner-up honors with rounds of 42 and 46.

Addy Burke was next for Gallia Academy with a 51, while Emma Hammons completed the winning score with a 52. Jordan Blaine and Kyra Collins also shot 54 and 65, respectively, for the Blue Angels.

Sydney Belville paced the Lady Falcons with a 48, while Brynna Spencer shot a 56 to lead the host Lady Redstreaks.

