Blue Devils blast Circleville, 7-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — About as good a start to something as you could want.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team built a 3-0 first half lead and had a trio of players score at least two goals — including a hat trick from Brody Wilt — as the Blue Devils rolled to a 7-1 victory over Circleville on Friday night in the season opener at Lester Field.

Wilt started the scoring barrage in the seventh minute as he took a pass from Carson Wamsley and buried it for a quick 1-0 edge, then Wamsley received the favor back from Wilt two minutes later as Wamsley’s first score gave the hosts a 2-0 cushion.

Wamsley added a second goal, unassisted, in the 15th minute of the first half while giving GAHS (1-0-0) a commanding 3-goal edge with more than 20-plus minutes remaining until intermission.

The visiting Tigers (1-1-0) picked up their lone goal with three minutes left as Payden Dillon found the back of the net to make it a 3-1 contest headed into the break.

Keagan Daniels pushed the Gallia Academy lead back out to three scores with an unassisted goal in the 59th minute, then Wilt added his second goal in the 65th minute after planting a Maddux Camden pass in net for a 5-1 advantage.

Daniels recorded his second unassisted goal in the 69th minute for a 6-1 lead, then Wilt finished off the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute to wrap up both his hat trick and the final 6-goal outome.

GAHS outshot Circleville by a sizable 41-2 overall margin and took all six corner kicks in the contest.

Blue Angels fall 3-0 in opener

CENTENARY, Ohio — Makaya Cockerham scored two goals and Nilyn Cockerham added another for Circleville on Friday night during a 3-0 victory over host Gallia Academy in a non-conference girls soccer matchup at Lester Field.

The Blue Angels (0-1-0) were ousthot by a 12-7 overall margin, with senior keeper Alivia Lear making nine stops in the setback.

Preslee Reed mustered five of the Blue Angels’ seven shot attempts, while Kyrsten Sanders provided the other two shot attempts.

