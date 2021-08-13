Blue Angels win Waterford Invitational

BEVERLY, Ohio — As easy as 1-2-3.

The Gallia Academy golf programs came away with one team title, a pair of individual runner-ups and a trio of all-tournament team honorees Wednesday at the 2021 Waterford Invitational, presented by Jukebox Pizza, at Lakeside Golf Course in Washington County.

The Blue Angels set a new school record for a team score over 18 holes with a 345, which ended up being 10 strokes better than the rest of the field in the larger-school White Division bracket.

Warren was second with a 355, while Athens (370), Marietta (415) and Logan (443) rounded out the top-5 positions in the White Division.

Junior Maddi Meadows paced the Blue Angels with a new 18-hole school record of 76, breaking her sister’s Bailey mark of 80 from two years ago.

Addy Burke was next for GAHS with an 86, while Emma Hammons and Kylee Cook completed the winning mark with respective efforts of 89 and 94. Abby Hammons also fired a 102 for the Blue Angels.

Both Meadows and Burke posted top-10 scores from both divisional rounds, allowing each to secure a spot on the all-tournament team. Meadows was second only to Ella Keffer (74) of Fort Frye. Burke ended up fifth overall.

The Fort Frye girls won the smaller-school Green Division title with a 378. Waterford was second overall with a 390, while Federal Hocking (450) and Meigs (485) rounded out the third and fourth spots.

The Blue Devils ended up third overall in the White Division bracket on the boys side after posting a final tally of 323, placing behind only eventual-champion Marietta (307) and runner-up Belpre (313).

Junior Laith Hamid paced the Blue Devils with an overall runner-up performance of 69, which landed him as the lone local participant on the boys all-tournament squad. Marietta’s A.J. Graham won medalist honors with a 68.

Both William Hendrickson and Beau Johnson followed Hamid for GAHS with matching 84s, while Hunter Cook completed the team tally with an 86. Cody Bowman and Carson Call also shot respective rounds of 96 and 106.

Eastern placed fourth overall in the smaller-school Green Division with a 374, while Southern ended up sixth with a 389. Waterford won the Green Division with a 334, with Frontier (351) and Crooksville (364) rounding out the top-3 positions.

Tanner Lisle just missed making the all-tournament team by finishing 11th overall, but Lisle did pace Southern with a 78. Aaron Vance was next with a 97, while Cruz Brinager and Jesse Caldwell respectively shot 101 and 113 to wrap up the SHS tally.

Individual results for the Meigs girls and Eastern boys were not available as of press time.

