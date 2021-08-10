Bulldogs win opening TVC Ohio match

POMEROY, Ohio — The winning streak continues into the next season.

The Athens golf team, which went a perfect 36-0 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play last season, won the opening league match of the 2021 campaign by 11 strokes at the Meigs Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs’ winning total was 164, with Alexander turning in the runner-up total of 175. Vinton County claimed third with a 201, Wellston was fourth with 209, while the host Marauders took fifth with 212. River Valley was sixth at 238, while Nelsonville-York rounded out the pack with 251.

Landon McGee led the Marauders with a 10-over-par 44. Coen Hall and Gunnar Peavley were next, firing 51 and 52 respectively. Michael Brown capped off the Marauder total with a 61, with Isaiah Pierce (65) and A.J. Tobin (67) also turning in scores.

The Raiders were led by Ethan Roberts with a 54 and Ethan Jagers with a 57. Thomas Stout was next with a 61, followed by Scott Yost with a 65.

Athens’ Nathan Shadik was the match medalist with a even-par 34. Five shots back were his teammates Jay Choi and Mylan Hall. Eli McCarthy rounded out the winning tally with a 52.

Alexander was led by Stanley Viny with a five-over par 39, and Mason Morris with a six-over par 40. Landon Atha and Austin Stevens rounded out the Spartan score with respective rounds of 47 and 49.

Leading the Vikings were Eli Radabaugh with 46 and Isaiah Allen with 49. Connor Harmon fired 51 for VCHS, while Silas Allen rounded out the Vinton County total with a 55.

Will Briggs led Wellston with a five-over-par round of 39. Josh Jackson was next with a 55, followed by Jaxson Montgomery with a 57 and Joel Pelletier with a 58.

Nelsonville-York was led by Jack McDonald and Andrew Connor with matching 60s. Noah Pierce scored 65 for the Buckeyes, while Cobe Pack recorded a 66.

Point opens season with win at Riverside

Point Pleasant ended up being 20 strokes better than the field on Monday during a quad match held at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Black Knights posted four of the top seven overall scores en route to a winning tally of 172, which was 20 shots ahead of runner-up Ripley (192). Southern was third overall with a 207, while Ravenswood had only two competitors and did not record a team tally.

Brennan Sang of Point Pleasant and Tanner Lisle of Southern shared medalist honors with matching 4-over par rounds of 39. Kelan Lucas of Ravenswood was next with a 40.

Joseph Milhoan and Elijah Grady were next for PPHS with identical efforts of 44, while Bronson Shephard completed the winning mark with a 45.

Aaron Vance and Cruz Brinager followed Lisle with respective efforts of 51 and 54. Jesse Caldwell also shot a 63 to complete the SHS tally.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs sophomore Landon McGee sinks a putt on the par-4 sixth hole, during a TVC Ohio match at the Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_8.12-MHS-McGee-2.jpg Meigs sophomore Landon McGee sinks a putt on the par-4 sixth hole, during a TVC Ohio match at the Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports