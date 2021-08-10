Blue Angels finish runner-up at Westfall Invite

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Already getting into the record books.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team set a new 9-hole program record on Monday at the Westfall Invitational, scoring 175 on the par-36 front-side at Crown Hill Golf Club. in Pickaway County.

The Blue Angels were second in the team standings, with the host Lady Mustangs winning the event at 157. Two strokes behind Gallia Academy, Warren and Miami Trace tied for third with matching 177s. Circleville was next with 186, followed by Logan Elm with 213 and Logan with 227.

Westfall’s Maddi Shoults was medalist with a one-under par round of 35.

Leading the Blue Angels, Addy Burke fired a five-over par 41, featuring her second eagle of the season, which came on the par-4 sixth hole.

Emma Hammonds was one stroke behind Burke with a 42, while Maddi Meadows came in with a 45. Rounding out the GAHS total, Abby Hammons recorded a 47.

Jordan Blaine and Kyra Collins also competed for the Blue and White, scoring 49 and 51 respectively.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to be back on the course Tuesday at Logan and Wednesday at Waterford.

