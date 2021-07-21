Post 39 holds off Lancaster, 8-7

LANCASTER, Ohio — Some stressful moments, but the streak continues.

The Post 39 baseball team won its fifth game in a row on Tuesday at Beavers Field, defeating Lancaster Post 11 8-7, with the hosts leaving the bases loaded in the finale.

Post 39 (13-9) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with Colton Reynolds scoring on a two-out single by Matt Gilkey.

Post 11 tied the game with a pair of singles in the home second, and then took a 2-1 lead after an error and two hits in the third inning.

After a three-frame drought, Post 39 tied the game at two when Conner Ridenour drove in Reynolds in the top of the fifth. Lancaster, however, reestablished its lead with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Meigs made its move in the top of the sixth, starting with Zane Loveday scoring on an error. The guests took the lead with a RBI single by Matthew Blanchard, and then went up 6-3 on a two-out single by Andrew Dodson.

A two-run single by Blanchard in the top of the seventh inning gave Post 39 an 8-3 lead.

Post 11 scored four runs on six walks and a pair of hit batters in the final inning, but left the bases loaded after a flyout to first.

Gilkey was the winning pitcher of record for Post 39, striking out two batters in six innings of work. Zane Loveday recorded the first two outs in the finale, while Dodson earned the final out and the save.

Rowland took the setback in 5.2 innings for Post 11, striking out five.

Dodson, Gilkey, Blanchard and Reynolds had two hits apiece in the victory, while Parker and Chase Barber added a hit apiece. Reynolds’ triple and Gilkey’s double were the game’s only extra-base hits. Blanchard had a team-best three runs batted in, Dodson drove in two, while Gilkey and Ridenour had an RBI apiece. Reynolds scored two runs in the win, while Barber, Parker, Blanchard, Gilkey, Loveday and Alex Pierce each scored once.

Winkler led Lancaster, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, with Amnal scoring a game-best three runs.

Post 39 continues play in the District 6 tournament on Wednesday at Beavers Field.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

