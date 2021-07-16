Posted on by

OVP Prep Football Schedules


Gallia Academy Blue Devils

Aug. 20 vs. Meigs

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Athens

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3

 at Point Pleasant

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Chesapeake

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Portsmouth

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Fairland

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Coal Grove

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Rock Hill

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Ironton

 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at South Point

 7 p.m.

River Valley Raiders

Aug. 20 at Piketon

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. South Gallia

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at South Point

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Nelsonville-York

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Meigs

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Wellston

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Alexander

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Vinton County

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Athens

 7 p.m.

South Gallia Rebels

Aug. 20 vs. Symmes Valley

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at River Valley

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Sciotoville East

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Southern

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Waterford

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Belpre

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Manchester

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Eastern

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Alexander

 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Trimble

 7 p.m.

Eastern Eagles

Aug. 20 vs. Green

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Symmes Valley

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Fairfield Christian

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Hannan

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Caldwell

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Waterford

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Trimble

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at South Gallia

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Belpre

 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Southern

 7 p.m.

Meigs Marauders

Aug. 20 at Gallia Academy

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Belpre

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Coal Grove

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Vinton County

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at River Valley

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Nelsonville-York

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Athens

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Logan

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Wellston

 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Alexander

 7 p.m.

Southern Tornadoes

Aug. 20

 vs. Chesapeake

 7 p.m.
Aug. 27

 vs. Wahama

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3

 at Shenandoah

 7 p.m.
Sept. 10

 at South Gallia

 7 p.m.
Sept. 17

 vs. Belpre

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24

 vs. Trinity

 7 p.m.
Oct. 1

 vs. Waterford

 7 p.m.
Oct. 8

 at Manchester

 7 p.m.
Oct. 15

 at Trimble

 7 p.m.
Oct. 23

 vs. Eastern

 7 p.m.

Hannan Wildcats

Aug. 27

 at Trinity Christian

 7 p.m.
Sept. 3

 at Wahama

 7:30
Sept. 10

 vs. Eastern

 7:30
Sept. 17

 at Hundred

 7 p.m.
Sept. 24

 vs. Manchester

 7:30
Oct. 8

 vs. Sherman

 7:30
Oct. 15

 at Federal Hocking

 7:30
Oct. 22

 at Van

 7 p.m.
Nov. 5

 vs. Tolsia

 7:30

Point Pleasant Big Blacks

Aug. 27

 vs. Greenbrier East

 7:30
Sept. 3

 vs. Gallia Academy

 7:30
Sept. 10

 vs. Mingo Central

 7:30
Sept. 17

 at Oak Glen

 7:30
Sept. 24

 at Lincoln County

 7:30
Oct. 8

 at Keyser

 7:30
Oct. 15

 at Wyoming East

 7:30
Oct. 22

 vs. Man

 7:30
Oct.29

 vs. Ripley

 7:30
Nov. 5

 at Winfield

 7:30

Wahama White Falcons

Aug. 27

 at Southern

 7:30
Sept. 3

 vs. Hannan

 7:30
Sept. 10

 at Ritchie County

 7:30
Sept. 17

 at Gilmer County

 7:30
Sept. 24

 vs. Tolsia

 7:30
Oct. 1

 vs. Hundred

 7:30
Oct. 8

 vs. Ravenswood

 7:30
Oct. 15

 at Wirt County

 7:30
Oct. 22

 vs. Calhoun County

 7:30
Nov. 5

 at Buffalo

 7:30