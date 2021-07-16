Post 39 blanks Glouster, 6-0

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A four-pitcher gem, and a fourth straight win.

The Meigs Post 39 baseball team won its fourth consecutive game on Thursday in Athens County, defeating host Glouster Post 414 6-0 after a quartet of pitchers combined for a one-hitter.

Post 39 (11-9) — which also has wins of 10-3 and 4-3 over Post 414 (7-9) from early in the season — broke the scoreless tie in the third inning on Thursday, with Alex Pierce scoring on a wild pitch, and Colton Reynolds later stealing home.

A two-run single by Conner Ridenour in the next inning gave the guests a 4-0 advantage, and then Hunter Wood doubled home two more in the seventh to cap off the 6-0 victory.

Matthew Blanchard started on the mound for Post 39, striking out six and walking one in three hitless innings. Zane Loveday pitched the next two innings, striking out four and allowing a hit. Coltin Parker and Chase Barber pitched an inning each in the win, with Parking striking out one and walking one, while Barber struck out two and walked three.

Wes Carpenter took the loss in three innings for the home side, striking out a pair.

Reynolds, Ridenour and Wood each doubled once and singled once to lead the Post 39 offense, with Reynolds and Ridenour both scoring once, while Ridenour and Wood claimed two RBIs apiece. Loveday and Matt Gilkey both singled once and scored once, with Pierce and Andrew Dodson also scoring in the victory.

Drew Harris had Glouster’s lone hit, a two-out single in the fifth inning.

These teams are scheduled to meet again at 4:30 on Sunday, opening district tournament play at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

