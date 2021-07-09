Lady Falcons net 6 LKC softball picks

To the victors go the spoils.

Wahama had six people chosen to the All-Little Kanawha Conference softball teams for the 2021 campaign, as voted on by the coaches within the two divisions.

The Lady Falcons — who went a perfect 12-0 in LKC play and 27-0 overall en route to winning the Class A state title — had a trio of first team honorees and a second team selection, as well as an honorable mention pick.

WHS, however, also came away with the league’s top individual honorees as sophomore Mikie Lieving and frontman Chris Noble were respectively named the player of the year and the coach of the year in the LKC this spring.

Sophomores Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe were named to the first team, respectively, as a pitcher and a catcher, while junior shortstop Lauren Noble was a first team selection in the infield.

Lieving threw all 176 innings that WHS played in this year, going 27-0 with a 1.03 earned run average while allowing 119 hits and 36 runs (26 earned). Lieving also walked 35 and struck out 238 this spring.

Wolfe caught all 27 of those wins and batted .495 and drove in 32 RBIs while belting four homers and scoring 32 times. Noble hit .449 and drove in a team-high 40 RBIs for the Lady Falcons.

Senior Emma Gibbs was a second team choice in the infield after hitting .371 and scoring a team-best 40 runs to go along with 35 RBIs.

Senior Victoria VanMatre was chosen to honorable mention list after hitting .348 and scoring 16 runs to go along with 26 RBIs.

Being Wahama’s first official season as members of the LKC — since the 2020 spring campaign was wiped out due to coronavirus concerns — all five players are first-time selections to the all-league squad.

Below is the full 2021 All-LKC softball list.

2021 All-LKC softball teams

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Mikie Lieving, Wahama; Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County; Maddy Richards, Wirt County.

Catchers: Amber Wolfe, Wahama; Olivia Deweese, St. Marys.

Infielders: Briann Templeton, Tyler Consolidated; Lauren Noble, Wahama; Allie Mace, Roane County; Emily Curtis, Ravenswood; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer.

Outfielders: Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Katie Gaughan, Roane County; Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood; Breann Baultrippe, Braxton County.

Utility: Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County.

Player of the Year:

Mikie Lieving, Wahama.

Coach of the Year:

Chris Noble, Wahama.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys; Makenna Curran, Doddridge County; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County.

Catchers: Jayci Gray, Ritchie County; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County.

Infielders: Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Ashley Spencer, Tyler Consolidated; Kameron Beck, Williamstown; Emily Oates, Braxton County.

Outfielders: Lillie Law, Ritchie County; Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Lindsey Keller, Williamstown.

Utility: Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Victoria VanMatre, Wahama, Kaydence Steele, Roane, Katie Young, Roane, Reanna Dehaven, Doddridge, Abby Kelley, Doddridge, Lexy Paugh, Doddridge; Zoey Winland, St. Marys, Ella Smith, St. Marys, Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer, Bayley Frashure, Gilmer, Mikayla Taylor, Gilmer, Libby Hall, Ravenswood, Braylin Tabor, Ravenswood, Chyanne Martin, Braxton, Brooklyn Sargent, Braxton, Summer Mays, Braxton, Audrey Dennis, Tyler Consolidated, Brayden Wall, Tyler Consolidated, Ivy Taylor, Clay, Laila Varney, Clay, Alyssa Deal, Clay, Grace Everly, Williamstown, Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown, Natalie Sawin, Williamstown, Darryn Loughridge, Webster, Tiara Cowger, Webster, Deaunn Stout, Webster, Kayleigh Garcia, Webster, Addison Hanshaw, Webster, Jonna Starcher, Wirt, Kayleigh Murray, Wirt, Kaylee Lindsey, South Harrison, Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison, Grace Titus, South Harrison, Hope Woods, South Harrison

Wahama softball coach Chris Noble joins catcher Amber Wolfe, left, at the circle to talk strategy with pitcher Mikie Lieving (2) during the Class A championship game against Ritchie County on June 23 at Craft Field in South Charleston, W.Va.

Lieving named league POY; Noble chosen as COY

