Post 39 falls to Beverly-Lowell, 5-4

BEVERLY, Ohio — A bit of an anomaly.

Meigs Post 39 held host Beverly-Lowell to a single hit over the course of seven innings, but five errors ultimately came back to haunt the guests Tuesday night during a 5-4 setback in an American Legion baseball contest in Washington County.

Post 39 — which dropped its fourth straight decision after a 4-0 start to the season — established leads of 2-0 and 3-0 after each of the first two frames, but a leadoff single by Dennis allowed Beverly-Lowell to start a 2-run rally in the bottom of the third for a 3-2 deficit.

Meigs countered with a run in its half of the fourth for a 4-2 advantage, but the hosts responded with a pair of scores for a 4-all contest after four complete.

Greuey reached on a 1-out error and advanced to second on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh, then moved over to third on a ground out by Pauley. Another passed ball allowed Greuey to come plateward with the game-clinching run.

Post 39 produced four hits in the setback, with Matthew Blanchard producing all four of those safeties in as many at-bats. Blanchard also knocked in a pair of runs and scored once.

Blanchard started the game with a single and later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Coltin Parker, then Alex Pierce scored on a double play as Post 39 established a 2-run edge after one inning.

Blanchard doubled home Zach Searles in the second for a 3-0 lead, but the hosts combined the Dennis single with an error, a passed ball and a groundout to whittle the deficit down to 3-2 through three full frames.

Blanchard singled home Reynolds in the fourth to double the lead back out to 4-2, but a dropped third strike and an error allowed Huffman and Ellis to both reach safely in the bottom of the fourth.

Consecutive wild pitches allowed Huffman and Ellis to both come around and score for a 4-all contest through four complete.

Meigs committed five of the six errors in the contest and also stranded six of the 13 total runners left on base.

Reynolds took the loss for Post 39 after allowing one run, no hits and no walks over 1.2 innings of relief while striking out one.

Meigs Post 39 returns to action this weekend as it participates in the Jim Jadwin Memorial at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium.

