Man eliminates White Falcons, 5-1

MASON, W.Va. — A rough start, and too many left on base.

The Wahama baseball team had its 2021 season come to a close on Tuesday at Claflin Stadium, surrendering five runs in the opening inning and falling to visiting Man 5-1 in the Class A, Region IV tournament after leaving 10 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.

Man (21-8) — which won Game 1 of the best-of-three series 4-0 on Monday in Logan County — took the lead before the first out of Tuesday’s game, with an RBI single from Ryan Cozart. With one out in the inning, Brady Hall-Montgomery singled home two runs, and then Caleb Vance singled home two more with two gone.

Wahama (11-13) — which held the Hillbillies to just three hits over the remaining six frames —stranded a runner on third in the opening inning, left the bases loaded in the second, and left runners at the corners in the third.

The White Falcons were back in scoring position in the home half of the sixth, but didn’t end the shut out until the bottom of the seventh, when Ethan Gray doubled home Chandler McClanahan. The Red and White left runners on second and third in the finale and fell 5-1.

Casey Hurley was the winning pitcher of record, striking out four batters in 5.1 innings, while Caleb Blevins picked up the save in 1.2 innings of relief. Aaron Henry took the pitching loss in a complete game for Wahama, striking out eight batters.

Gray led the WHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Logan Roach doubled once for the hosts, while Drew Fowler, Trey Ohlinger and Bryce Zuspan each added a single.

Leading the Hillbillies, Vance was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Cozart was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Hall-Montgomery singled once, scored once and drove in two runs, while Josh Lambert added a single for the guests.

The Hillbillies advance to the Class A State Tournament at Appalachian Power Park.

