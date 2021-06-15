Hillbillies blank Wahama, 4-0

MAN, W.Va. — No offense in the opener.

The Wahama baseball team was held to just three hits on Monday night, as the White Falcons fell to host Man by a 4-0 count in the opening game of a three-game series to decide the Class A, Region IV champion.

The Hillbillies (20-8) — who’ve now won 10 games in a row, with four consecutive shut outs — took a 1-0 lead with a Casey Hurley RBI single in the bottom of the first inning on Monday.

The hosts added their other three runs with a two-out, bases-clearing double from Brady Hall-Montgomery in the bottom of the third.

The White Falcons (11-12) made it to base on the game’s only error in the first inning, but didn’t record their first hit until the fourth, when Aaron Henry and Ethan Gray hit back-to-back singles.

Henry had the guests’ other hit as well, a two-out double in the top of the sixth.

Ryan Cozart was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Man, striking out eight batters.

Zachary Fields took the loss in a complete game for the Red and White, striking out one and walking two.

Hurley and Josh Lambert both singled twice and scored once for the hosts. Hall-Montgomery doubled once, while Caleb Blevins and Preston Blankenship both singled once each, with Blevins scoring a run.

The White Falcons will now have to win back-to-back games, starting with a home game on Tuesday.

Wahama's Zachary Fields pitches in relief, during the White Falcons' victory on June 1 in Mason, W.Va.

