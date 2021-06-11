Posted on by

Additional scenes from the Class A championships


Wahama junior Lacey Neal (253) leads a trio of competitors in the Class A 100m dash prelim on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

Wahama junior Lacey Neal (253) leads a trio of competitors in the Class A 100m dash prelim on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama senior Joshua Frye (510) sprints toward the finish line during the Class A 400m finals event on Wednesday night at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama senior Owen Richardson competes in the Class A 4x800m run finals on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

WHS junior Michaela Hieronymus (251) anchors the 4x100m relay, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama sophomore Ryker Humphreys (512) clears a hurdle in the Class A 110m hurdles on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama’s William Johnson (right) passes a runner during the Class A 4x800m final on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (515) leads a pair of runners in the Class A 1600m run at the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.


Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama senior Joshua Frye (510) sprints toward the finish line during the Class A 400m finals event on Wednesday night at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama senior Owen Richardson competes in the Class A 4x800m run finals on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

WHS junior Michaela Hieronymus (251) anchors the 4x100m relay, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama sophomore Ryker Humphreys (512) clears a hurdle in the Class A 110m hurdles on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama’s William Johnson (right) passes a runner during the Class A 4x800m final on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (515) leads a pair of runners in the Class A 1600m run at the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama junior Lacey Neal (253) leads a trio of competitors in the Class A 100m dash prelim on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Neal.jpgWahama junior Lacey Neal (253) leads a trio of competitors in the Class A 100m dash prelim on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama senior Joshua Frye (510) sprints toward the finish line during the Class A 400m finals event on Wednesday night at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Frye.jpgWahama senior Joshua Frye (510) sprints toward the finish line during the Class A 400m finals event on Wednesday night at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama senior Owen Richardson competes in the Class A 4x800m run finals on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Richardson.jpgWahama senior Owen Richardson competes in the Class A 4x800m run finals on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

WHS junior Michaela Hieronymus (251) anchors the 4x100m relay, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Hieronymus.jpgWHS junior Michaela Hieronymus (251) anchors the 4x100m relay, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Brooks.jpgWahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama sophomore Ryker Humphreys (512) clears a hurdle in the Class A 110m hurdles on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Humphreys.jpgWahama sophomore Ryker Humphreys (512) clears a hurdle in the Class A 110m hurdles on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama’s William Johnson (right) passes a runner during the Class A 4x800m final on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Johnson.jpgWahama’s William Johnson (right) passes a runner during the Class A 4x800m final on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (515) leads a pair of runners in the Class A 1600m run at the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Lloyd.jpgWahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (515) leads a pair of runners in the Class A 1600m run at the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports