Wahama impacts Class A championships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class A state championships are complete, and Wahama certainly made an impact.

The Lady Falcons claimed 13th overall, while the WHS boys squad took 19th at the WVSAAC Class A meet, held on Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Lady Falcons — with points at the state meet for the third time in a row — scored in three of the four events they competed in, and finished with 14 points.

Lady Falcons senior Abbie Lieving led the way for WHS, finishing second in the long jump, and tying for third in the high jump.

In the long jump, Lieving turned in a distance of 15-10.5, a full inch ahead of the third-place finisher. The Class A girls high jump had a three-way tie for third place at 4-10, with Lieving, Buffalo’s Chloe Hale, and Webster County’s Holly Perrine.

WHS junior Lacey Neal was fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.64. Neal qualified for the finals in the event after an 13.83 preliminary time, eighth fastest among finalists.

The Lady Falcons 4x100m relay team of Lieving, Neal, Olivia Brooks and Michaela Hieronymus finished 10th with a time of 56.42.

Hannan had one competitor in the Class A girls championships, freshman Miranda Smith, who was 15th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:16.10 on Wednesday night.

Williamstown won the girls team title with a score of 130, while Doddridge County was runner-up with 73.

The Wahama boys team — which has now scored in eight of its last nine state championship appearances — finished with three points, with sophomore Rowen Gerlach scoring in a pair of events.

Gerlach posted a fifth-place distance of 41-05.25 in the shot put, while earning sixth in the discus throw at 128-04.

The White Falcons had three relay teams in action, with the 4x110m shuttle hurdle team of Joshua Roque, Josiah Lloyd, Ryker Humphreys and Joshua Frye taking 11th with a time of 1:11.20, the 4x400m team of Frye, Lloyd, Humphreys and Jackson Young placing 13th with a time of 3:58.19, and the 4x800m team of Young, William Johnson, Owen Richardson and Rocky Kearns ending up 16th with a time of 10:28.32.

In individual running events for WHS, Frye was 10th in the 400m dash with a time of 54.50 seconds on Wednesday, while Lloyd was 14th in the 1600m run at 5:06.84, and Humphreys took 14th in the 110m hurdles at 19.39 on Thursday.

Doddridge County won the boys team title with a score of 122.5, a full 27 points ahead of runner-up Ritchie County.

Ritchie County had both high-point finishers in Class A, with Olivia Cress scoring 40 for the Lady Rebels, and Gus Morrison tallying 31 for the RCHS boys.

The Class AA state championships — which began with four events on Thursday night — will continue at Laidley Field on Friday. The Point Pleasant boys are already on the scoreboard — currently fourth — as junior Jonathan Griffin turned in a runner-up time of 51.76 in the 400m dash. Griffin’s time was .8 seconds behind the first-place time.

Wahama senior Abbie Lieving (252) takes flight in the high jump, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Lieving.jpg Wahama senior Abbie Lieving (252) takes flight in the high jump, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Rowen Gerlach (511) launches the shot put, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-WAH-Gerlach.jpg Wahama sophomore Rowen Gerlach (511) launches the shot put, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

