All-LKC boys basketball team announced

A pair of White Falcons were named to the 2021 All-Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball teams, as selected by the league coaches.

Wahama — which was 7-12 overall on the year — captured the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship, the program’s first sectional title since 2007.

Representing the White Falcons on the All-LKC second team was freshman Sawyer VanMatre, while WHS sophomore Ethan Gray was named to the honorable mention portion of the list.

Sam Cremeans of Williamstown was the league Player of the Year, while Clay County’s Scott Gibson was named Coach of the Year.

2021 All-LKC Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Sam Cremeans, Williamstown; Grant Barnhart, St. Marys; Curtis Litton, Clay County; Brayden Miller, Roane County; Rye Good, Webster County; Caleb Strode, Tyler County; Nathan Murray, Wirt County; Xavier Caruthers, Williamstown; Garden McKinley, Ritchie County; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Matthew Carte, Ravenswood.

Coach of the Year: Scott Gibson, Clay County.

Player of the Year: Sam Cremeans, Williamstown.

Second Team

Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Corey Boulden, South Harrison; Carter Williams, Webster County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic; Ben Long, St. Marys; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Colten Pritt, Clay County; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Justin Bowman, Tyler County; Ty Wellings, Gilmer County.

Honorable Mention

Ashton Miller, Ravenswood; William Forbush, Braxton County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Ean Hemric, Gilmer County; Dustin Peck, South Harrison; Gage Bunner, Calhoun County; Grant Krdjeski, Clay County; Luke Webb, St. Marys; Aiden Singleton, Braxton County; Blake Murray, Roane County; Gavin Bosgref, Williamstown; Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Beau Liston, Braxton County; Charley Sumney, Parkersburg Catholic; Ethan Burkhammer, Clay County; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Haygen Baker, Tyler County; Lucas Elliott, South Harrison; Nathan Hart, Doddridge County; Trey Landis, Tyler County.

