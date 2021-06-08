Big Blacks take down Sissonville, 1-0

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — They got their revenge, and they’re moving on to the regional.

The second-seeded Point Pleasant baseball team — which fell 1-0 at Sissonville on Monday — flipped the script and defeated the top-seeded Indians 1-0 in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship game on Tuesday in Kanawha County.

Sissonville (20-6) had its lone hit of the game in the opening inning, and made it to base again after errors in the third and fourth innings, but never got past second base.

The Big Blacks (20-8) had just one hit in the first six frames, a Joel Beattie single in the second. Point Pleasant’s next hit was a Tanner Mitchell single to leadoff the seventh. Back-to-back fielder’s choice grounders made two outs in the inning, but after the second one, Riley Oliver advanced to second base on a throwing error.

From there, PPHS nine-hole hitter Evan Roach singled past the second baseman, bringing Oliver home to score. All-3 SHS batters in the finale grounded out to shortstop Hunter Bush, as the Big Blacks sealed the 1-0 victory.

Point Pleasant senior Kyelar Morrow was the winning pitcher of record with eight strikeouts and no walks in a complete game one-hit shut out.

Colton Carpenter took the loss in a complete game for the hosts, striking out a trio.

Roach, Beattie and Mitchell each had a single for the Big Blacks offense, with Levi Tinsley recording the hosts’ lone hit.

Following the sectional championship victory, eighth-year PPHS head coach Andrew Blain noted the added excitement from beating a top-tier opponent.

“This section is just stupid-tough, and the region is tough,” Blain said. “With us and with Sissonville, that’s two teams that legitimately expected to go to a regional, so this year probably means a little bit more. Beating a quality team that had every expectation to go to the regional, just like we did, that’s what you get, you get two games like last night and tonight. The team that wins this section and region has a good chance to maybe make some noise at Power Park.”

Blain also explained how his hitters stayed locked in after just one hit through the first six frames against Carpenter.

“We really talk heavily about controlling what you can control, worrying about your process, and letting the results take care of themselves,” Blain said. “We hit some hard balls, and we hit some dinkies, the pitcher threw a great game, but it’s about staying in the at-bat. Every at-bat is a new at-bat, every pitch is a new pitch. We get a guy on, and Evan Roach pieces a ball up. He pieced one up early in the game, and the second baseman made a good play on it. He hit about three feet farther to the right and that did it.”

PPHS was also the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 champion in 2019.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Point Pleasant baseball team pose for a photo after winning the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship 1-0 on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-PP-Champs.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant baseball team pose for a photo after winning the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship 1-0 on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Kyelar Morrow (9) pitches a complete game one-hit shut out in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-PP-Morrow.jpg Point Pleasant senior Kyelar Morrow (9) pitches a complete game one-hit shut out in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS first baseman Luke Pinkerton (right) throws the ball from his knee, during the Big Blacks’ 1-0 victory in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-wo-PP-Pinkerton.jpg PPHS first baseman Luke Pinkerton (right) throws the ball from his knee, during the Big Blacks’ 1-0 victory in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS shortstop Hunter Bush throws a runner out at first in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship game on Tuesday in Sissonville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-wo-PP-Bush.jpg PPHS shortstop Hunter Bush throws a runner out at first in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship game on Tuesday in Sissonville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant’s Riley Oliver advances to second base before scoring the game’s only run in Tuesday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-wo-PP-Oliver.jpg Point Pleasant’s Riley Oliver advances to second base before scoring the game’s only run in Tuesday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Evan Roach (5) delivers the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning of Point Pleasant’s 1-0 victory over Sissonville in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-wo-PP-Roach.jpg Evan Roach (5) delivers the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning of Point Pleasant’s 1-0 victory over Sissonville in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 final on Tuesday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

