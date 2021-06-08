Wahama edges Red Devils, 3-2

MASON, W.Va. — Down one with one out remaining, right time and place for the White Falcons.

Wahama sophomore Logan Roach doubled down the the right field line, freshman Sawyer VanMatre drew a walk, and then sophomore Aaron Henry delivered a double to the left-center field gap, plating bother runners and giving the White Falcons a 3-2 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Monday at Claflin Stadium.

Wahama (11-11) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Ethan Gray doubling before three straight two-out walks.

Ravenswood (7-18) tied the game at one in the next frame, however, with Logan Alfred scoring on a Benjamin Queen sac-fly. Another sac-fly from Queen brought Justin Smith home in the top of the seventh, giving RHS a 2-1 lead.

The Red and White were down to their final strike twice in the last inning, with Roach and VanMatre both falling behind 0-2 in their at-bats. Henry’s two-run walk-off double came on the first pitch of his at bat.

Bryce Zuspan was the winning pitcher of record in .1 innings of relief for Wahama, striking out the only batter he faced. Henry pitched the first 6.2 innings, striking out four batters.

Beau Bennett faced the final two Wahama batters and took the pitching loss for the Red Devils.

Henry, Roach and Gray each had a double for the White Falcons, while Zuspan and Trey Ohlinger added a single apiece. Henry had two RBIs, Zuspan picked up one, while Roach, Gray and VanMatre scored a run apiece.

Smith, Andrew Hunt, and Anthony Anglin each singled once for the guests, with Smith and Alfred scoring runs, and Queen claiming both RBIs.

Following the victory, White Falcons head coach Billy Zuspan talked about being down to the final out, and pulling out the sectional championship victory.

“That’s the beauty of baseball, as long as you have an out left there’s still life, and these guys didn’t quit,” Coach Zuspan said. “It was a well-played game, and if you’re a baseball fan, you had to love watching this game tonight. Ravenswood’s a great team, well-coached, Coach Swain does such a wonderful job with that program.

“Aaron Henry pitched a gem, he’s a warrior on the mound, someone we have so much confidence in, and then he comes up with a big hit at the end. Logan Roach, our leadoff hitter, hits one down the right field line and sets it all up, he’s got great speed, gets himself to third base, and then there we go. I’m so proud of these boys, they’ve done a great job. We move on to the region, and we’re not sure who we’ll play yet, but we’re going to come ready.”

Wahama finishes the year 3-1 against the Red Devils, with wins of 9-4 and 11-10 after a 7-2 setback in the first meeting of the year.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Wahama baseball team pose for a photo after winning the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship on Monday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.9-WAH-Baseball.jpg Members of the Wahama baseball team pose for a photo after winning the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship on Monday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama center fielder Logan Roach settles under a flyball, during the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.9-wo-WAH-Roach.jpg Wahama center fielder Logan Roach settles under a flyball, during the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Aaron Henry (10) releases a pitch during the second inning of the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.9-wo-WAH-Henry.jpg Wahama’s Aaron Henry (10) releases a pitch during the second inning of the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS shortstop Zachary Fields plays the hop on a ground ball, during the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.9-wo-WAH-Fields.jpg WHS shortstop Zachary Fields plays the hop on a ground ball, during the White Falcons’ 3-2 victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Sawyer VanMatre scores the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the White Falcons’ Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.9-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama freshman Sawyer VanMatre scores the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the White Falcons’ Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship victory on Monday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

