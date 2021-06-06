Locals end season at state meet

A memorable weekend, regardless of where you were.

Five girls from the Ohio Valley Publishing area wrapped up the 2021 spring sports season in the Buckeye State at the OHSAA track and field championships held in three separate locations — broken up by division — this past Friday and Saturday around the greater metropolitan Columbus region.

Three ladies from Gallia Academy took part in the Division II championships held at Pickerington High School North, while a pair of Lady Eagles were involved in the Division III championships going on at Westerville North High School.

None of the local athletes ended up placing in the top-8, which would have resulted in a podium finish and at least one point in the final team standings. All five competitors were also making their debuts at the state meet.

GAHS senior Sarah Watts completed her stellar career Saturday by finishing 10th out of 14 competitors in the 1600-meter final with a time of 5:18.40. Watts was also a 2-time state qualifier in cross country and an indoor track state finalist as well.

Sophomore Callie Wilson — who earned an at-large bid in getting to state — tied for 14th out of 16 competitors in the pole vault final Saturday with a cleared height of 10 feet even.

Chanee Cremeens, another GAHS sophomore, was 14th out of 18 competitors in the discus final Friday with a final distance of 109 feet, 6 inches.

The Blue Angels — who once scored a point at every state meet over a 19-year span — haven’t scored at the state meet since Madi Oiler was sixth in the 300m hurdles back in 2015.

Oakwood won the D-2 girls title with 53 points, while Akron Buchtel was second out of 67 scoring teams with 39 points.

Woodridge (43) edged out Glenville (42.5) by a half-point for the D-2 boys crown. A total of 78 programs scored at least one point in the D-2 meet.

Senior Layna Catlett completed a stellar career at Eastern by placing 14th out of 18 competitors in the D-3 discus final Friday with a distance of 108 feet, 4 inches.

Sophomore Erica Durst ended up third out of four competitors in her 400m dash semifinal on Friday with a time of 1:01.15, but Durst ended up 11th out of 16 participants at the end of the three qualifying heats. Durst did not qualify for the Saturday final.

The Lady Eagles last scored points at the D-3 meet back in 2017 when Laura Pullins placed fifth in the high jump.

West Liberty Salem captured the D-3 girls title with 52 points, while Mount Gilead was second out of 63 scoring teams with 42 points.

Minster claimed the D-3 boys title with 41 points and McDonald was the runner-up out of 63 scoring teams with 39 points.

Mentor won the Division I girls title at Hilliard Darby High School with 70 points. Gahanna Lincoln was second out of 74 scoring teams with 36 points.

Pickerington North claimed the D-1 boys crown with 43 points, while Westerville Central was second out of 84 scoring teams with 30 points.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2021 OHSAA track and field championships held this past weekend at Westerville North High School, Pickerington High School North and Hilliard Darby High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

