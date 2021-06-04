All-TVC softball teams announced

A total of 18 players and one coach from the Ohio Valley Publishing area received all-league honors on the 2021 Tri-Valley Conference softball team, as selected by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking Divisions.

Eastern — co-champion of the TVC Hocking at 10-2 —had seven players chosen, with EHS head coach Bryan Durst winning Coach of the Year honors and Lady Eagles senior pitcher and shortstop Tessa Rockhold picking up the Defensive Most Valuable Player award.

Rockhold, who was also an all-league selection as a freshman, is one of three Lady Eagles who have previously been named to a TVC Hocking softball team, with senior Kelsey Roberts on the list for a third time, and junior Megan Maxon as a second-time choice.

First-time honorees for the Lady Eagles include senior Whitney Durst, junior Cydnie Gillilan, and sophomores Ella Carleton and Juli Durst.

Southern and South Gallia tied for fourth in the TVC Hocking with 4-8 records, earning three and two all-league choices respectively.

All-3 Lady Tornadoes, freshmen Lexi Smith and Kassidy Chaney, and junior Kayla Evans, are first-time choices.

Representing the Lady Rebels for a second time on the all-league list is junior Lalla Hurlow. Joining Hurlow is a first-time choice, junior Jessie Rutt.

Waterford — which shared the league crown with the Lady Eagles — picked up the other special award in the TVC Hocking, with junior Cara Taylor as Offensive Player of the Year.

River Valley was third in the TVC Ohio and claimed four spots, with juniors Brooklyn Sizemore and Grace Hash representing the Lady Raiders for a second season in a row. First-time all-league choices for the Silver and Black were senior Malerie Stanley and sophomore Riley Bradley.

Meigs finished in a three-way tie for fourth at 5-7, and was represented by a pair of first-time all-league choices, senior Jerrica Smith and freshman Delana Wright.

League champion Wellston (11-1) claimed both MVP awards, with Makenna Kilgour on offense, and Jenna Johnston on defense. Roger Bissell was TVC Ohio Coach of the Year for league runner-up Athens (10-2).

Kilgour, along with Jadyn Mace, Brooke Casto and Erin Scurlock of Alexander are all on three-time selections in the TVC Ohio. Joining Sizemore, Hash and Johnston as repeat selections are Abby Faught, Kerrigan Ward and Breanna Sexton from Vinton County.

Joining Roberts, Rockhold, Maxon and Hurlow as repeat selections from previous TVC Hocking lists were Taylor and Alayna Jones from Waterford, Alyssa Hutchinson and Dekotah Lemon from Belpre, Briana Orsborne from Trimble, and Alexis Wilkes from Federal Hocking.

2021 TVC Ohio Softball team

1. WELLSTON (11-1): Makenna Kilgour** (Sr) 2B, Kamryn Karr (Jr) P-CF, Nevaeh Ousley (Jr) 3B-C, Sadie Henry (Jr) 1B, Jenna Johnston* (Jr) SS, Maddie Potts (Fr) P.

2. ATHENS (10-2): Olivia Banks (So) SS-P, Olivia Kaiser (Jr) CF, Kateyanne Walburn (So) 1B, Abbi Ervin (So) RF, Ashleigh James (So) P.

3. RIVER VALLEY (6-6): Brooklyn Sizemore* (Jr) C-1B, Grace Hash* (Jr) SS-CF, Malerie Stanley (Sr) 2B, Riley Bradley (So) 3B-1B.

T4. MEIGS (5-7): Jerrica Smith (Sr) SS, Delana Wright (Fr) 3B-C.

T4. ALEXANDER (5-7): Jadyn Mace** (Sr) 2B, Brooke Casto** (Sr) P-CF, Erin Scurlock** (Sr) C.

T4. VINTON COUNTY (5-7): Abby Faught* (Sr) P-1B, Kerrigan Ward* (Jr) 1B-P, Taylor Houdasheldt (Jr) OF, Sydeny Smith (Jr) SS, Breanna Sexton* (Jr) C.

7. NELSONVILLE-YORK (0-12): Kylie Christa (Sr) P-SS, Ryleigh Giffin (Jr) P-3B.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Makenna Kilgour, Wellston.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Jenna Johnston, Wellston.

Coach of the Year:

Roger Bissell, Athens.

2021 TVC Hocking Softball team

T1. EASTERN (10-2): Tessa Rockhold* (Sr) P-SS, Kelsey Roberts** (Sr) C, Ella Carleton (So) 3B-P, Juli Durst (So) 2B-P, Whitney Durst (Sr) OF, Megan Maxon* (Jr) SS-3B, Cydnie Gillilan (Jr) OF.

T1. WATERFORD (10-2): Riley Schweikert (Sr) 1B, Josie Elliot (Jr) C, Alayna Jones* (Sr) 3B-SS, Brier Offenberger (Sr) 2B, Mackenzie Suprano (Jr) LF, Cara Taylor* (Jr) CF.

3. BELPRE (7-5): Alyssa Hutchinson* (Sr) P, Dekotah Lemon* (Sr) 3B, Taylor Parker (Jr) C, Kaitlen Bush (So) SS.

T4. SOUTHERN (4-8): Kayla Evans (Jr) CF, Lexi Smith (Fr) P-3B-SS, Kassidy Chaney (Fr) P-SS.

T4. SOUTH GALLIA (4-8): Jessie Rutt (Jr) SS-P, Lalla Hurlow* (Jr) C.

T4. TRIMBLE (4-8): Briana Orsborne* (Jr) 3B, Adelynn Stevens (Jr) CF, Cheyenne Williams (Sr) DP.

7. FEDERAL HOCKING (3-9): Samantha Brown (Jr) 2B-P, Alexis Wilkes* (Jr) P-1B.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Cara Taylor, Waterford.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Tessa Rockhold, Eastern.

Coach of the Year:

Bryan Durst, Eastern.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Eastern senior Tessa Rockhold pitches, during the Lady Eagles' April 23 game against Trimble in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Lady Eagles head coach Bryan Durst (right) talks with Megan Maxon (left), during a break in the action in Eastern's April 27 win in Mercerville, Ohio.

