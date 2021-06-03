RedStorm standouts honored by NFCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Two University of Rio Grande softball standouts are among the 144 student-athletes from 64 programs to receive 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA All-Region accolades.

Junior outfielder Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) was named to the All-Region VI First Team, while freshman shortstop Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) earned Second Team honors.

Webb batted .436 with a team-high 11 home runs and 70 runs batted in. She also led the RedStorm in hits (95), doubles (25) and total bases (161), while ranking second in runs scored (54).

Webb, who went 15-for-26 (.577) with six doubles, three homers and eight RBI in Rio’s eight post-season contests, ranked second nationally in hits, RBI and total bases and was third nationally in doubles.

Brisker, who missed the team’s first 17 games while still a member of the Rio women’s basketball team, hit a team-best .446 with a team-high eight triples, 59 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a .797 slugging percentage. She was second on the RedStorm with eight home runs and third with 12 doubles and 36 RBI.

Brisker, who earned River States Conference Player of the Year honors, ranked sixth nationally in triples.

The NFCA awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s six regions with first- and second-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region vote on the teams, and all student-athletes now become eligible for the 2021 NFCA NAIA All-America squads.

Oregon Tech out of Region IV led all programs with seven All-Region honors, which included six on the first team. Campbellsville (VI), Columbia College (II), Indiana Wesleyan (VI), Oklahoma City (III), Southern Oregon (III), William Carey (II) each had five all-region nods.

The 2021 NFCA NAIA All-America teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 7.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

