Point wins Frank Young Memorial

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A solid showing headed into the postseason.

The Point Pleasant track and field teams came away with top honors in both the boys and girls meets on Friday at the 2021 Frank Young Memorial held at Nicholas County High School.

The Black Knights and Lady Knights both ran away with their respective titles with relative ease, with the girls winning by 29 points while the boys claimed a 54-point triumph over the field.

The Lady Knights won seven of the 16 events and posted a winning tally of 125 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Woodrow Wilson (96) in the 9-team competition.

Addy Cottrill won both the shot put (38-2) and discus (123-8) events, while Elicia Wood also scored a pair of victories in the high jump (5-0) and 100m hurdles (16.58). Katelynn Smith also claimed first in the long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 8.5 inches.

The quartet of Smith Brooke Warner, Skyla Hall and Kendall Connolly won the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a mark of 1:12.32. Hall, Warner, Smith and Ella Hunt were also first in the 4x100m relay with a time of 55.98 seconds.

The foursome of Connolly, Warner, Smith and Hunt also finished second in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:59.05.

Kayla Butler was second in the shot put (36-0) and Kady Hughes was the 800m runner-up with a time of 2:34.31.

The Black Knights captured 11 of the 16 event titles and finished the day with 183 points, with Nicholas County ending up second out of seven scoring teams with 129 points.

The quartet of Gavin Jeffers, Jonathan Griffin, Trey Peck and Preston Taylor won the 4x100m relay (45.13), while Jeffers, Griffin, Peck and Tyson Richards won the 4x200m relay (1:37.31).

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Ian Wood, Brayden Randolph and Hector Castillo captured the 4x800m relay title with a time of 9:18.09. Wood, Luke Derenberger, Cael McCutcheon and Brayden Wise also won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay (1:03.74).

Taylor won both the 100m dash (11.42) and 200m dash (23.49) crowns, while Griffin was first in the 400m dash with a mark of 51.86 seconds.

Wise won the 110m hurdles (17.27) and McCutcheon won the 300m hurdles (45.22), while West Baker claimed the shot put title with a throw of 41 feet, 8 inches. Cody Schultz won the discus (158-2) and was also second in the shot put (39-2).

Derenberger was second in both the high jump (5-6) and long jump (18-9.5) events, while Wood was the runner-up in the 300m hurdles (45.29). Peck was also second in the 200m dash (24.49).

Hector Castillo was the 800m runner-up with a time of 2:13.08. Cooper Tatterson was also the 3200m runner-up with a mark of 11:09.44.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2021 Frank Young Memorial held Friday at Nicholas County High School.

Point Pleasant junior Preston Taylor, right, hits full stride during the 100-meter dash event at the Paul Wood Invitational on Friday, May 7, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.7-PP-Taylor.jpg Point Pleasant junior Preston Taylor, right, hits full stride during the 100-meter dash event at the Paul Wood Invitational on Friday, May 7, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

