Wahama competes at LKC Championships

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — The Wahama boys claimed seventh, while the girls claimed ninth at the Little Kanawha Conference championships on Friday at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium in Ritchie County.

Doddridge County won the boys team title with a score of 179, a full 30 in front of the host Rebels in second. St. Marys was third with 51, followed by Williamstown at 45, Tyler Consolidated with 28, and Roane County with 22. The White Falcons’ seventh place total was 20, a single point ahead of Clay County in eight. Next was South Harrison with 13, followed by Webster County with 11, Wirt County with eight, Braxton County with seven and Gilmer County with five.

Wahama’s lone champion on the day was Rowen Gerlach with a distance of 43-04.25 in the shot put — 6.5 inches ahead of the runner-up.

Gerlach was one of 15 all-conference performers, joining Gus Morrison, Kaleb Cole, Garden McKinney and Creed Knight from Ritchie County, Trent Gola, Reese Burnside, Brennan Miller, Hunter Jenkins, Carter Lipscomb, Leo Stinespring and Elisha Galagar from Doddridge County, as well as Malachi Stewart from Williamstown and Carter Bowie from South Harrison.

Williamstown won the girls title with a score of 154, followed by Doddridge County at 11 and Ritchie County at 94. St. Marys claimed fourth with 49, Tyler Consolidated was fifth at 37, while Parkersburg Catholic claimed sixth with 22. South Harrison was next with 20, followed by Roane County at 19, Wahama at 17, and Calhoun County with 10 to round out the top-10. Wirt County was 11th with eight, Webster County and Clay County tied for 12th with six each, while Ravenswood rounded out the 14-team field with four.

The Lady Falcons had a pair of third-place finishes, with the 4x100m relay of Olivia Brooks, Michaela Hieronymus, Abbie Lieving and Lacey Neal recording a time of 57.47, and Lieving clearing 4-10 in the high jump.

Lieving was also one of 15 all-conference performers, joining Olivia Cress and Macy Hilvers from Ritchie County, Ella Hesson, Ella McMullen, Brookelyri Reynolds, Camryn Irvin, and Brieanna Winsett from Williamstown, Abby McDonough, Lexi Lamb and Faith Galagar from Doddridge County, Jocelyn Foltz from Tyler Consolidated, Aaliyah Brunny from Parkersburg Catholic, Shellie Baughman from South Harrison and Erica Davis from St. Marys.

