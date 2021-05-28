Wahama sweeps home DH

The Wahama softball team claimed a pair of shut out wins in Little Kanawha Conference play on Thursday in Hartford, defeating Doddridge County 9-0 in a five-inning no-hitter, and following it up with a 6-0 victory over Ritchie County. In the opener, the Lady Falcons (19-0, 12-0 LKC) manufactured their first run with Mikie Lieving getting hit with a pitch and scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. A two-run home run by Morgan Christian in the second frame gave the hosts a 3-0 edge, and then WHS scored two runs on three straight two-out hits in the third. WHS plated four runs in the fourth inning, capped off by back-to-back RBI doubles from Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble. Lieving struck out nine and walked two in her complete game no-hit win. Makenna Curran took the loss in four innings for Doddridge County (15-13, 13-9), striking out a pair. Wolfe, Noble and Victoria VanMatre each had two hits, including a double apiece, to lead WHS at the plate. Lieving and Wolfe scored two runs apiece, while Christian had a game-best two RBIs on her home run. Against Ritchie County (15-5, 11-3) — which Wahama also defeated 5-0 on May 7, and 5-0 again on May 18 — the Red and White were up 2-0 an inning in, Lieving scoring on a single by Wolfe, who later scored on an error. After three scoreless frames, Wahama doubled its lead with back-to-back RBI singles from Emma Gibbs and Wolfe in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Falcons capped off the 6-0 win with back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Lieving and Gibbs in the sixth. Lieving struck out a dozen in a complete game victory. Chloe Elliott took the loss after striking out five in a complete game for RCHS. Lieving led the Red and White offensively, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, while Gibbs and Wolfe both had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Elliott, Maci Ireland, and Lillie Law each singled once for the Lady Rebels.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama center fielder Morgan Christian fields the ball of a hop, during the Lady Falcons’ victory over Tug Valley on May 20 in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.29-WAH-Chrstian.jpg Wahama center fielder Morgan Christian fields the ball of a hop, during the Lady Falcons’ victory over Tug Valley on May 20 in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports