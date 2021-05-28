Regional meets complete Day 1

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — The numbers are dwindling.

After qualifying and a handful of finals, the Ohio Valley Publishing area is still looking for its first state qualifier in track and field after the completion of Day 1 at the Division III and Division II Regional Championships held Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at Southeastern High School in Ross County.

So far, only two local teams — the Southern girls in D-3 and the Meigs boys in D-2 — have posted top-8 finishes to secure points, but no area school has yet to earn a state berth with a top four placement. The OVP area will also have 11 different chances to change that on Friday and Saturday in the final day of each meet.

Here is a brief look at the local results from each of the Day 1 competitions.

DIVISION III

Southern junior Kayla Evans just missed earning a state berth in the high jump after placing fifth overall with a height of 5 feet even. Evans matched the height of the third and fourth place finishers and state qualifiers, but finished fifth due to tiebreaker rules.

Evans scored four points for the Lady Tornadoes, which currently leaves them tied with Newark Catholic and Liberty Union for ninth overall. Evans also missed qualifying for the 300m hurdles final after placing 12th with a time of 50.90 seconds.

Mount Gilead leads the D-3 girls meet through three events with 18 points, while Adena is second out of 17 scoring teams with 17 points.

Eastern has yet to score in the D-3 girls meet, but will have three chances to do so on Friday.

Erica Durst qualified for the 400m dash final with a third place time of 1:00.29. Durst is also in the 800m run final on Friday, while Layna Catlett is a finalist in the Friday discus event.

The 4x200m relay team of Durst, Brielle Newland, Sydney Sanders and Alisa Ord missed the finals with a 15th place finish of 2:02.83 in qualifying. Ord was also ninth in the 100m hurdles (17.61) prelims and 14th in the 300m hurdles (52.84) qualifier.

The Grandview Heights boys lead the D-3 field through four events with 25 points, with Crestview sitting second out of 23 scoring teams with 13 points.

Eastern has yet to score and has a pair of finalists competing on Friday. Steven Fitzgerald will participate in the shot put final and Brayden O’Brien will be running in the 3200m championship.

DIVISION II

Meigs sophomore Matthew Barr set a new school record in the pole vault with a fifth place finish of 13 feet even. The four points scored currently have the Marauders tied with Zane Trace and Unioto for 18th overall.

West Holmes leads the D-2 boys competition through four events with 20 points, with four other schools tied for second with 10 points apiece. A total of 25 different teams have scored through the first day of competition.

Gallia Academy junior Daunevyn Woodson advanced to the 100m dash finals with a time of 11.05 seconds, the quickest time in the field. Woodson was also 15th in the long jump final with a distance of 14 feet, 8 inches.

GAHS senior Riley Starnes ended up 11th in the discus (132-8), but will also be competing in the shot put final on Saturday. Tristin Crisenbery placed 12th in the 300m hurdles qualifier with a time of 43.20 seconds as well.

The quartet of Crisenbery, Coen Duncan, Nate Yongue and Adam Stout ended up 14th in the 4x100m relay qualifier with a time of 43.20 seconds.

River Valley’s foursome of Cody Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz finished 14th in the 4x800m relay final with a mark of 8:55.24.

The Minerva girls lead the D-2 field through three events with 18 points, with John Glenn sitting second out of 18 scoring teams with 14 points.

The Gallia Academy quartet of Callie Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant and Alivia Lear placed 14th in the 4x100m relay qualifier with a mark of 53.43 seconds.

Sarah Watts, Brooke Hamilton, Courtney Corvin and Kennedy Smith ended up 10th in the 4x800m relay final with a time of 10:33.92.

Chanee Cremeens — who will compete in the discus final on Saturday — finished 10th in the shot put final with a throw of 33 feet, 10 inches. Watts and Wilson also compete on Saturday in the 1600m run and pole vault finals, respectively.

Lauren Twyman will compete for River Valley in a pair of finals on Saturday in both the 800m run and 1600m run.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from Day 1 of the D-2 and D-3 regional championships held Wednesday and Thursday at Southeastern High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

