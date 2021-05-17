Marauders win TVC Ohio outright

The Meigs baseball team — which had already clinched a share of its first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship since 2016 — wrapped up the program’s first outright title since 2011, defeating guest River Valley 12-2 in six innings on Friday. The Raiders (15-9, 7-5 TVC Ohio) — who fell to Meigs (12-8, 10-1) on May 1 by a 4-0 count — were up 1-0 after three hits in the opening inning on Friday. The Marauders pulled even after back-to-back hits to lead off the bottom of the first, and then took a 5-1 lead with five hits and an error in the second inning. MHS was ahead 6-1 after two straight two-out hits in the third, but RVHS got a run back after an error in the top of the fifth. The Maroon and Gold plated four runs after two errors and three straight two-out hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 12-2 mercy rule win after back-to-back bases-loaded hit batters in the sixth. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher in a complete game for MHS, striking out four. Isiah Harkins took the pitching loss in 4.2 innings for the Silver and Black, striking out a trio. Leading the Marauder offense, Dodson and Alex Pierce had three hits to lead the Marauders, with Pierce scoring four runs and Dodson scoring once. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover had two hits each, with Stewart scoring once and doubling once. Harkins and Dalton Jones were both 2-for-3 for the Raiders, with Jones scoring both of the team’s runs.

Athens 11, Southern 1

The Southern baseball team was outhit 12-to-4 and fell to non-league guest Athens 11-1 in five innings on Friday at Star Mill Park. The Bulldogs (14-11) were ahead 4-0 after three hits in the top of the first inning, with Southern (11-8) getting a run back on an Arrow Drummer single in the home half. The guests were up 6-1 in the second frame, and the added four runs on four hits in the fourth inning. AHS capped off the 11-1 victory with a Derrick Welsh RBI double in the fifth. Will Matters was the winning pitcher, with two strikeouts in three innings for Athens. Jacob Milliron struck out one over four frames and took the loss for SHS. Lance Stewart and Will Wickline both doubled once for SHS, with Drummer and Josiah Smith adding a single apiece. Matters and Welsh led Athens with three hits each, with Matters scoring a game-best four runs.

Wahama 9, Ravenswood 4

The Wahama baseball team — which dropped a 7-2 decision to Little Kanawha Conference guest Ravenswood on Tuesday — earned its revenge on Friday in Jackson County, defeating the Red Devils 9-4. The White Falcons (6-7, 4-3 LKC) took a 3-0 lead after three hits and two free passes in the opening inning, and then plated four runs on three hits, two walks and an error in the next frame. The WHS lead was 8-0 after an RBI double by Trey Ohlinger in the top of the fourth, but Ravenswood (1-11, 1-5) cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the inning. RHS didn’t score again, however, with Wahama capping off the 9-4 victory on an Aaron Henry sac-fly in the seventh. Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher of record in 3.1 innings for WHS, striking out seven. Bryce Zuspan earned the save, pitching the rest of the way and striking out five. Ashton Miller took the loss after striking out one in two innings for Ravenswood. Ethyn Barnitz led the White Falcon offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Fields, Henry and Ohlinger had two hits each, with the RBIs apiece by Henry and Ohlinger, and a game-best three runs scored by Henry. Beau Bennett and Cameron Taylor had two hits each for Ravenswood, with Bennett claiming a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

Point Pleasant 10, Chapmanville 6

Chapmanville 7, Point Pleasant 4

A weekend split. Point Pleasant led wire-to-wire during a 10-6 win over host Chapmanville on Friday night, then let a pair of 3-run leads slip away on Saturday in a 7-4 setback. The Big Blacks (13-5) belted out 13 hits in the opener and broke a scoreless tie with a 5-run fourth that ultimately resulted in a 9-0 advantage midway through the sixth. The Tigers rallied with a 6-run bottom half of the sixth, but PPHS tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to wrap up the 4-run triumph. Joel Beattie allowed six runs, four hits and two walks over six innings and fanned 12 for the winning decision. Wyatt Wilson paced the guests with three hits, while Beattie, Hunter Bush, Riley Oliver and Isaac Craddock each added two safeties. Hunter Lilly added a team-best three RBIs as well. Five different players had one hit apiece for CHS in the setback. The Big Blacks built a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2 and also led 4-1 midway through the third, but the hosts countered with three runs in their half of the third to knot things up at 4-all. A 1-out single by Justice plated Surgoine in the sixth, sparking a 3-run outburst that gave the Tigers their first lead of the series at 7-4 headed into the last frame. Chapmanville outhit PPHS by a 6-4 overall margin and committed only one of the six errors in the finale. Beattie led the guests with two hits and Bush knocked in a team-best two RBIs. Plumley paced CHS with two hits and Farley knocked in a pair of runs for the victors.

Southern 18, Western 0

The 12th-seeded Southern baseball team breezed to an 18-0 victory over 21st-seeded guest Western in the sectional semifinal on Saturday at Star Mill Park. The Tornadoes (12-8) — who visit fifth-seeded Huntington in the sectional final on Tuesday — combined three hits and two errors for a four-run first inning on Saturday. After scoring once in the second, SHS broke the game open with 10 runs on eight hits in the third inning. SHS capped off the 18-0 victory with three runs on four hits in the fourth inning. Lance Stewart pitched a complete game one-hit shut out, and struck out four for Southern. Jacob Milliron led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a run scored and three runs batted in. Lincoln Rose and Arrow Drummer both had two doubles and three runs scored, with two RBIs from Rose and one from Drummer.

Lincoln County 15, Wahama 14

The Wahama baseball team led non-conference host Lincoln County by eight headed into the final inning on Saturday, but the Panthers came up with nine runs on three hits, two errors and six free passes for the 15-14 victory. Wahama (6-8) plated seven runs in the top of the first inning, capped off by a Logan Roach RBI triple. LCHS (12-2) got three runs back with home runs by Trace Adkins and Gabe Bates in the bottom of the first, and added a fourth run in the following frame. Wahama got all-4 runs back with a two-out rally in the third inning and led 11-4. Lincoln County got back on the board in the fourth, but WHS scored three times in the next frame for a 14-5 lead. The Panthers plated a run in the bottom of the fifth, and went away in order in the sixth, before their nine-run rally in the seventh. Andrew McCloud was the winning pitcher after one strikeout in two innings of relief. Ethyn Barnitz pitched the final .1 innings for Wahama and took the loss. Roach struck out one batter in .1 innings of relief for WHS, while Aaron Henry struck out nine in six innings on the mound. Leading the Red and White at the plate, Henry was 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Roach went 4-for-5 with two triples, three runs scored and an RBI. Bates led the hosts, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.

