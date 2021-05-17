Rio Grande puts pair on All-America team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande senior midfielder Ewan McLauchlan and sophomore forward Sebastian Borquez are among those named to the 2020 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams.

McLauchlan, who hails from Aroch, Scotland, was among those named to the third teaam, while Borquez (Santiago, Chile) was on the honorable mention list.

The teams, which were announced by the national office, were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, which consists of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches.

Each team – first, second and third – consists of 11 members and the honorable mention teams.

McLauchlan, a first team All-RSC selection, tied for second among team leaders with eight goals, tied for second in assists with six and was third on the squad with 22 points.

He assisted on Rio’s first goal in the RSC title game victory against Oakland City and netted the game-winner on a penalty kick with 1:53 left to play.

Borquez, who was named the RSC’s Player of the Year, led the team in goals (12) and points (30) and tied McLauchlan with six assists.

Rio Grande (14-5) won the River States Conference Tournament, but was bounced in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship by eventual national champion Missouri Valley.

Luka Gluscevic of Missouri Valley was named the 2020 NAIA Player of the Year.

Gluscevic, a senior midfielder from Belgrade, Serbia scored three game-winning goals this season and ranked third in total assists with 13, averaging 0.650 assists per game. In his four-year career as a Viking he was totaled 34 assists, 14 goals, and 62 points.

Overall, Missouri Valley and Central Methodist (Mo.) led all teams at the top with four honorees on the top three teams. Central Methodist and Oklahoma Wesleyan led all institutions with two first team selections.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

