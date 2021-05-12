Ohio baseball tournament draw

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved Sunday afternoon as the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournaments were officially released for all four divisions throughout the state.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one of the six area programs need a single win to get out of sectional play, while the other handful need two victories to advance to their respective district rounds.

Half of the local programs will compete in the Division IV tournament, where Eastern sits as the lone team facing a win-and-in scenario for the district level. The Eagles earned a seven seed and will host 10th seeded Waterford in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Southern came away with the 12 seed and will host 21st seeded Pike Western in a sectional semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

The winner advances to the sectional final on Tuesday, May 18, and will travel to fifth seeded Huntington Ross for a 5 p.m. start.

South Gallia earned the 19 seed and will travel to 14th seeded Peebles for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

The winner advances to the sectional final on Tuesday, May 18, and will travel to third seeded Portsmouth Clay for a 5 p.m. start.

Division IV district tournament play will start Saturday, May 22.

A pair of Division III programs — Meigs and River Valley — will need to win twice to reach the district semifinal round.

The Raiders earned the 12 seed and will host 21st seeded Lynchburg-Clay in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

The winner faces the winner of the Fairland-Southeastern game in a D-3 sectional final at noon Saturday, May 22.

The Marauders secured the 16 seed and will host 20th seeded Belpre in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

The winner faces the winner of the Westfall-West Union game in a D-3 sectional final at noon Saturday, May 22.

Division III district tournament play will start Monday, May 24.

Gallia Academy — the lone Division II program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — came away with the 13 seed and will travel to fourth seeded Waverly for a sectional semifinal matchup at 5 p.m. Monday, May 17.

The winner faces the winner of the Unioto-New Lexington game in a D-2 sectional final at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

Division II district tournament play will start Monday, May 24.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournament.

Gallia Academy junior Zane Loveday (20) slides safely into home during the first inning of a May 11 baseball game against Point Pleasant in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

