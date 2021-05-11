Lady Raiders fend off FUHS, 1-0

If you manage to dodge enough bullets in the postseason, you will survive and advance. Visiting Fairfield Union stranded 10 runners on base — including six in scoring position — and seventh seeded River Valley moved on to the sectional championship game Monday night with a nail-biting 1-0 victory in a Division II semifinal in Gallia County. The 10th seeded Lady Falcons (13-10) left at least one baserunner stranded in each of their seven innings at the plate, plus had a runner in scoring position with one out or less in five of those seven frames. The host Lady Raiders (15-7), however, ultimately made timely defensive plays or received a big strikeout from starter Abbigail Hollanbaugh, who fanned eight and walked nobody in the complete-game triumph. RVHS was outhit 6-4 overall and committed three of the four errors in the game, but the hosts did strike the biggest blow in the bottom of the second. Brooklyn Jones grounded out with the bases loaded, which allowed Riley Bradley to score from third for a 1-0 edge. FUHS failed to put a runner in scoring position at any time only during the final inning. Brooklyn Sizemore paced the Lady Raiders with two hits, while Malerie Stanley and Sophia Gee added a safety apiece. Mason and Wolfe each had two hits for the guests. River Valley will travel to Athens on Wednesday night for the D-2 sectional final at 5 p.m.

Warren 8, Gallia Academy 0

Warren starter Aiyana Hancock allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings, propelling the fifth seeded Lady Warriors on to an 8-0 victory over visiting Gallia Academy in a Division II sectional semifinal matchup in Washington County. The 12th seeded Blue Angels (11-15) needed nine batters just to get their first baserunner and left a grand total of only four people on the bags, half of which ended up in scoring position. WHS, on the other hand, broke a scoreless tie in the third with three runs, then tacked on two more scores in the fourth and another in the fifth before wrapping up the 8-run outcome with two scores in the bottom of the sixth. Warren outhit GAHS by a sizable 8-2 edge and also committed only one of the eight errors in the game. Jenna Harrison and Preslee Reed had the lone hits for the Blue Angels. Wright and Tucker paced WHS with two hits apiece. Warren will face fourth seeded Unioto in Chillicothe on Wednesday in the D-2 sectional final.

Unioto 11, Meigs 2

The 13th-seeded Meigs softball team led 2-0 over the No. 4 seed Unioto in the Division II sectional semifinal on Monday in Ross County, but the hosts scored 11 unanswered runs for the 11-2 triumph. The Lady Marauders (9-9) scored both of their runs in the top of the first inning, with Hailey Roberts driving in Jerrica Smith and Delana Wright. The only other time the guests made it into scoring position was in the fifth inning, when they left the bases loaded. The Lady Shermans scored their first run in the home half of the first, and were up 5-2 after four runs on four hits in the third. Unioto scored four more in the fourth inning, and then capped off the 11-2 victory with two runs in the sixth, which was led off by Avery Miller home run. Hannah Hall was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five in a complete game for UHS. Roberts took the pitching loss in 4.1 innings for Meigs, striking out three. Jess Workman pitched the rest of the way for the Maroon and Gold, striking out one. Along with Roberts, Lily Dugan, Melia Payne, Mallory Adams and Mara Hall each had a hit for Meigs. Avery Miller, Alexis Book, Megan Miller, Carissa Wheeler and Ava Detwiller had two hits apiece for the hosts.

Point Pleasant 8, Symmes Valley 7

A 5-run fifth — capped off by a 3-run homer by Emma Harbour — allowed Point Pleasant to rally back from a 5-3 deficit and ultimately hold on to claim an 8-7 win over host Symmes Valley on Monday night in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County. The Lady Knights (8-4) led 3-1 through three innings of work, but the Lady Vikings (16-8) countered with four runs on three hits and a pair of PPHS errors for a 5-3 cushion through four complete. Tayah Fetty singled home Hayley Keefer to start the fifth, then Fetty scored on a Havin Roush single that knotted the game at 5-all. Harbour planted a 1-0 offering over the left-center field wall and gave the guests a permanent lead of 8-5. SVHS scored a run in the sixth and added another in the seventh, but ultimately left the tying run stranded at third base. Point Pleasant outhit the hosts by an 11-6 overall margin and also committed six of the 10 errors in the contest. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five runs, six hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two. Rylee Cochran picked up the save in surrendering two runs and two walks over three frames while fanning three. Keefer, Fetty, Roush and Cochran all had two hits apiece for PPHS, while Harbour added a team-best three RBIs. Stevenson paced Symmes Valley with two hits and Thompson drove in a team-high three RBIs in the setback.

Wahama 6, Tug Valley 0

The Wahama softball team claimed its third consecutive shut out victory on Monday in Williamson, topping non-league host Tug Valley 6-0. The Lady Falcons (9-0) — who’ve played 22 innings since last allowing a run — broke the scoreless tie with a three-run triple by Lauren Noble in the top of the third. Two innings later, Amber Wolfe scored on a sac-fly from Noble to make the lead four. Wahama capped off the 6-0 win with an RBI from Emma Gibbs in the sixth and an RBI from Emma Knapp in the seventh. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 in a complete game one-hit shut out. Kinna Justice took the loss in seven innings for the Lady Panthers (9-7), striking out one. Noble, Lieving and Morgan Christian had two hits each for Wahama, with Noble driving in a game-best four runs. Cassidy Griffey had Tug Valley’s lone hit, a triple in the seventh.

Nelsonville-York 14, Southern 7

The Southern softball team was outhit 17-to-11 and committed five of the game’s six errors, as the Lady Tornadoes fell to non-league guest Nelsonville-York by a 14-7 count on Monday at Star Mill Park. NYHS (5-15) was up 3-0 after a two-out error in the opening inning, but Southern (7-13), got a run back in the bottom of the second, with an RBI single from Cassidy Roderus in the second. The Lady Buckeyes were back up by three runs in the top of the third, but SHS stormed into the lead with four runs on four hits in the home third. The guests scored six runs in the next frame, however, taking the lead for good on a three-run home run by Sydne Rawlins. The Lady Tornadoes got back to within three, at 10-7, with a two-run triple from Lexi Smith in the bottom of the fourth, but the guests scored three times in the fifth and once in the seventh. Abby Riffle was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out a trip. Kassidy Chaney took the pitching loss in four innings for Southern, striking out five. Smith led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Ryleigh Giffin paced the Orange and Brown with four hits in five chances, with three runs scored.

