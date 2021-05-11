Eagles soar past Wahama, 10-4

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.

Winfield 8, Point Pleasant 1

Point Pleasant had its 9-game winning streak come to an end on Monday following an 8-1 setback to visiting Winfield in a non-conference matchup in Mason County. The Big Blacks (11-3) did take a 1-0 lead following an RBI single from Isaac Craddock in the bottom of the second, but the hosts managed only three more baserunners the rest of the way. The Generals tied the game in the fifth on a Rece Amburgy groundout, then Dylan Kuhl singled home both Carter Perry and Peyton Stover for a permanent 3-1 edge through five complete. WHS tacked on three more scores in the sixth and added another two runs in the seventh to complete the 7-run triumph. Winfield outhit PPHS by a 7-4 margin, with the hosts also committing the only error of the game. Brett Bumgarner allowed one run, four hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings for the winning decision. Bumgarner also paced the guests with two hits, while Kuhl and Amburgy each knocked in two RBIs. Joel Beattie led PPHS with two hits, with Craddock and Kyelar Morrow also providing a safety apiece. Evan Roach scored the lone Point Pleasant run.

Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 0

The Blue Devils managed only one hit and five baserunners on Monday night during a 7-0 loss at Jackson in a non-conference matchup at Haller Field. Gallia Academy (12-10) got a 2-out single from Trent Johnson that moved Colton Roe into scoring position, but the threat ultimately ended. GAHS also stranded Bode Wamsley and Maddux Camden at second and third with two away in the fifth. The Ironmen produced nine hits and took a permanent lead in the third after a Broermann sacrifice fly plated McManaway for a 1-0 contest. JHS added four more runs in the fourth and tacked on two more in the fifth to complete the 7-run outcome. Brown allowed one hit and three walks over five innings while striking out five for the winning decision. McManaway and McGraw paced Jackson with two hits apiece. Gallia Academy committed the only error of the game.

Eastern senior Brad Hawk (left) safely makes it to first, just before Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray (right) catches the ball, during the fourth inning of the Eagles’ 10-4 win on Monday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.11-EHS-Hawk.jpg Eastern senior Brad Hawk (left) safely makes it to first, just before Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray (right) catches the ball, during the fourth inning of the Eagles’ 10-4 win on Monday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports