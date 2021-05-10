White Falcons fall to Winfield, 17-7

The Wahama baseball team trailed by a single run after five innings, but Winfield scored nine unanswered over the last two frames for the 17-7 non-conference win on Friday at Claflin Stadium. The Generals (7-6) led 2-0 on a two-run Dylan Kuhl double in the top of the first, but Wahama tied it up in the home half after a two-run single by Trey Ohlinger. Ethan Barnitz doubled home Logan Roach in the following inning, giving the hosts a 3-2 lead. Winfield was back in front after a three-run fourth inning, but Wahama answered with three runs in the bottom half for a 6-5 advantage. However, a three-run home run by Jaxson Cunningham gave the guests the lead for good in the following frame. Wahama got back to within one with a run in the home half of the fifth, but Winfield scored once in the sixth and eight times in the seventh, capping off the 17-7 win. Bray Boggs struck out two in four innings of work and was the winning pitcher of record. Nathan Manuel took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for Wahama, striking out one. Barnitz pitched the first 3.1 innings for the hosts, striking out three. Ohlinger also struck out three in one inning of relief, while Bryce Zuspan struck out one in 1.1 frames. Leading the White Falcon offense, Barnitz was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run scored, while Logan Roach went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. The General offense was led by Peyton Stover, who was 4-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBIs, and Kuhl, who doubled three times and drove in four runs.

Eastern 6, Wellston 5

The Eastern baseball team forced extra innings, trailed by three in the ninth, but pulled off a 6-5 victory over non-conference guest Wellston after a walk-off single by Jace Bullington. The Golden Rockets (10-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Eagles (11-5-1) tied it at one on a Matthew Blanchard RBI double in the bottom half. WHS was back up by one after an RBI single by Zach Wilbur in the top of the seventh, but EHS forced extra-innings with an RBI single from Conner Ridenour with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Wellston stranded a runner on third in the eighth inning, but broke through for three runs on four hits in the ninth. EHS was back to within one after an RBI double by Ridenour and an RBI single from Preston Thorla. Bullington then singled to center field, bringing home both Ridenour and Thorla for the 6-5 walk-off victory. Brayden Smith was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Eastern, striking out six. Logan Martin pitched the final 1.1 innings for Wellston, striking out two and taking the loss. Leading the Eagles at the plate, Ridenour was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, while Smith went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jeremiah Frisby, Brock Eggers and Jace McKenzie had two hits apiece for Wellston, with Frisby scoring a team-best two runs.

Point Pleasant 13, Spring Valley 10

Point Pleasant notched its ninth straight victory after rallying back from a 4-0 deficit after three innings Friday during a 13-10 decision over host Spring Valley in a non-conference matchup. The Big Blacks (11-2) erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth for their first lead, but the Timberwolves answered with a score in their half of the fourth for a 5-all contest. A Hunter Lilly 2-RBI double in the top of the fifth gave PPHS a permanent lead and sparked a 3-run outburst for an 8-5 cushion, but the hosts responded with two runs in their half of the sixth to close to within 8-7. Point Pleasant added five runs in the top of the seventh, and SVHS scored three times in the seventh before running out of at-bats in the 3-run outcome. Spring Valley outhit the guests by a 12-10 overall margin, with PPHS also committing four of the five errors in the game. Joel Beattie allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings while striking out five in the winning decision. Beattie, Tanner Mitchell and Isaac Craddock each had two hits and combined for four RBIs and five runs scored. Lilly also produced a team-best four RBIs in the triumph. Shumaker paced the Timberwolves with three hits, while both Cole and Hinchman drove in a pair of runs.

Eastern 12, Nelsonville-York 8

The Eastern baseball team went from down four to up four in a single inning on Saturday, as the Eagles soared to a 12-8 victory over non-league host Nelsonville-York. The Buckeyes were up 3-0 an inning inning, with four hits in the frame. EHS (12-5-1) got a run back in the top of the second, with Jace Bullington driving in William Oldaker. The Buckeyes were up 4-1 after the home second, but back-to-back doubles by Matthew Blanchard and Conner Ridenour in the top of the fourth got Eastern back on the board. NYHS led 6-2 after the home fourth, but the Eagles scored eight runs on two hits, two hit batters and six walks in the top of the fifth. Nelsonville-York trimmed the deficit back to two in the home sixth, but the Green and White capped off the 12-8 win with a two-run seventh. Oldaker was the winning pitcher of record in a four innings of work, striking out six batters. Owen Johnson tossed two innings in relief and struck out one, while Ridenour closed the game for EHS, striking out three. Lewis pitched 4.1 innings for NYHS, taking the loss and striking out seven. Leading EHS at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-2 and Blanchard was 2-for-5, both doubling once, scoring twice and driving in a run. Loge, Williams and Bennington had two hits each for the Buckeyes, with a game-best three runs scored by Loge and a game-high four RBIs from Bennington.

