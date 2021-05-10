Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School.

The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field with a final mark of 118 points. Parkersburg was second with 97 points, while Point Pleasant ended up third with 78 points. Wahama (16) and Hannan (1) respectively placed eighth and 11th overall.

The Lady Knights came away with four individual titles out of the 18 events, with Elicia Wood and Addy Cottrill providing a pair of wins apiece. Cottrill won both the shot put (37-3) and discus (127-2) events, while Wood captured the 100m hurdles (16.48) and high jump (5-3) crowns while also placing second in the 300m hurdles (48.71).

The quartet of Katelynn Smith, Brooke Warner, Skyla Hall and Kendall Connolly finished second in the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:19.04. Kayla Butler was third in the shot put (34-5) as well for PPHS.

Abbie Lieving paced the Lady Falcons with a runner-up finish in the high jump (4-8) and third place effort in the long jump (14-11.5).

The foursome of Hannah Chapple, Alexis Lowe, Yanara Gonzalez and Summer Nance accounted for the Lady Cats’ point after finishing sixth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 1:04.65.

The Scarlet Knights edged out Point Pleasant by five points for the boys title as CMHS posted a winning mark of 110 points. The Black Knights were second out of nine scoring teams with 105 points, while Parkersburg was third with 104 points.

The White Falcons ended up eighth in the standing with 11 points, while the Wildcats did not score a point in the boys competition.

PPHS accumulated two event titles after the quartet of Jonathan Griffin, Preston Taylor, Gavin Jeffers and Trey Peck won both the 4x100m relay (46.43) and 4x200m relay (1:35.99) competitions.

The 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay team of Cael McCutcheon, Brayden Wise, Ian Wood and Luke Derenberger placed second with a time of 1:05.89. Wood, Trenton Murphy, Hector Castillo and Brayden Randolph also placed third in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 9:10.85.

Taylor was the 100m dash runner-up with a time of 11.57 seconds, while McCutcheon was second in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet even. Cody Schultz was also second in the discus with a throw of 147 feet even.

Griffin was third in the 400m dash (52.05) and Derenberger was third in the high jump (5-8) as well for PPHS.

Ryker Humphreys recorded the lone top-3 finish for the White Falcons after placing third in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 2.25 inches.

GAHS at Rock Hill Invite

The Blue Angels finished second in an 11-team girls field and the Blue Devils ended up seventh in an 11-team boys field on Friday at the 2021 Rock Hill Invitational held at Rock Hill High School.

Coal Grove won the girls title with 142 points, while the Blue Angels were just over 40 points back with a final tally of 101.5 points.

GAHS record four event championships at the meet, including the 4x800m relay title as the quartet of Sarah Watts, Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith and Ava Hamilton posted a winning mark of 10:40.99.

Watts won the 3200m run (11:39.16) event and Callie Wilson claimed the pole vault (10-6) crown, while Chanee Cremeens captured the shot put title with a throw of 30 feet, 8.25 inches.

The foursome of Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant and Alivia Lear ended up second in the 4x100m relay (54.55). Corvin, Smith, Brooke Hamilton and Jayln Short was also third in the 4x400m relay (4:47.89).

Corvin placed second in the 800m run (2:41.45) and Carolina Sola was the high jump runner-up with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. Smith was also third in the 800m run (2:45.53).

Rock Hill won the boys title with 141 points, with Portsmouth coming in as the runner-up with 101.5 points. The Blue Devils ended up seventh overall with 56 points.

Riley Starnes captured two event titles for GAHS in the shot put (43-9) and discus (143-0) events, while Tristin Crisenbery won the 300m hurdles with a mark of 43.20 seconds.

Daunevyn Woodson claimed the 100m dash title with a time of 11.61 seconds and was also third in the 200m dash with a mark of 23.52 seconds.

Visit runwv.com for results from the Paul Wood Invitational and also visit baumspage.com for results from the Rock Hill Invitational.

