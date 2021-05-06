Rio Grande to face Asbury in RSC baseball tournament

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will be the No. 5 seed in the 2021 River States Conference Baseball Championship, which begins Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The RedStorm (19-32 overall, 12-15 RSC) will face second-seeded Asbury (Ky.) University (36-10, 21-6 RSC) in Thursday’s second game at 3 p.m.

The winner of the six-team, double-elimination tournament will earn an automatic berth to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.

Already in with an automatic berth as the league’s regular season champion is top-seeded Indiana University Southeast (40-13 overall, 26-1 RSC). The Grenadiers are ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25.

The championship tournament gets underway Thursday, at 11 a.m. with IU Southeast taking on No. 6 seed Midway (Ky.) University. The Eagles (12-28, 11-16 RSC) won their regular-season finale to punch their playoff ticket.

No. 3 seed Point Park (Pa.) University (34-12, 20-7 RSC) will play fourth-seeded Indiana University Kokomo (28-18, 16-10 RSC) in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game to close out the opening night of the tourney.

The championship continues with three more games on both Friday and Saturday, with start times again set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The championship round begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. with a second championship game if necessary at 3 p.m.

The RSC Game Central, presented by Stretch Internet, will broadcast live streaming video of all games of the championship. Fans may subscribe for $7.95 per game or $19.99 for the entire tournament. Live stats will be provided on DakStats.

Admission at VA Memorial Stadium is $7 for adults, $3 for students, with that price gaining entrance for an entire day. No tournament passes will be sold.

Fans must wear a face covering if they are unable to social distance or not sit with their immediate family.

Concessions will be available. No outside food, drink or coolers are allowed in the stadium.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

