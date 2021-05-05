Point outlasts Blue Angels, 7-4

A whole lot of work went into the rally … and then it all ended up being for nothing. The Blue Angels fought back from a 4-run deficit by tying things up at 4-all in the top of the sixth, but host Point Pleasant countered with three scores in its half of the sixth and ultimately held on for a 7-4 non-conference victory. The Lady Knights (7-3) built an early lead in the first with a 2-run homer from Havin Roush, then Emma Harbour and Julia Parsons added RBI hits in the third for a 4-0 lead through three complete. Gallia Academy (10-14) broke into the scoring column in the fourth as Preslee Reed successfully laid down a 2-out bunt single that plated Addy Burke for a 4-1 contest. The guests plated three runs in the top of the sixth, all of which came with two outs in the frame. Jenna Harrison singled home Hailey Ehman for a 4-2 deficit, then Maddi Meadows singled home both Harrison and Bailie Young for tie game. Hayleu Keefer led the home half of the sixth off with a double and scored on an error that put Tayah Fetty at second while taking a 5-4 lead. Roush followed with a double that plated Fetty, then Roush scored on a Harbour sacrifice fly for a 3-run cushion headed into the finale. The Blue Angels went down in order in the seventh, completing the 7-4 outcome. PPHS outhit the guests by a 10-8 margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Starters Madilyn Keefer and Taylor Mathie did not factor into the final decisions, but Rylee Cochran ended up getting the win after allowing just one hit and fanning one in the final five outs of work. Roush, Harbour, Parsons and Hayley Keefer led Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, with Roush leading the hosts with three RBIs. Harrison and Meadows each had two safeties for GAHS, with Meadows providing a team-best two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Gallia Academy 6, Portsmouth 2

Colton Roe allowed three hits and struck out seven for a complete-game victory on Monday night as Gallia Academy claimed a 6-2 victory over visiting Portsmouth in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Blue Devils (11-9, 8-4 OVC) built leads of 2-0 after an inning and 5-0 through four complete, but the Trojans countered with back-to-back 1-out singles in the top of the sixth — their first safeties since the second batter of the game back in the first frame. A passed ball and a Tyler Duncan groundout allowed PHS to plate two runs for a 5-2 deficit. Maddux Camden received a bases-loaded walk in the home half of the sixth to complete the 4-run triumph. Dalton Mershon gave the hosts a permanent lead in the first with a 2-out, bases-loaded single that plated Camden and Trent Johnson for a 2-0 edge. GAHS outhit Portsmouth by a 6-3 edge, with the guests also committing all four errors in the contest. Mershon and Roe paced the Blue Devils with two hits apiece, with Mershon adding a team-best two RBIs. Duncan, Drew Roe and Vinny Lonardo had a safety each for the Trojans.

River Valley 9, Wellston 7

Joel Horner delivered a 2-RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, allowing River Valley to rally back from a 7-3 deficit while claiming a 9-7 victory over host Wellston on Monday in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action. The Raiders trailed 1-0 after an inning and were down 4-1 through fiver complete, but the guests conjured up a pair of scores in the top of the sixth to whittle the gap down to 4-3. The Golden Rockets, however, answered with three scores in their half of the sixth, with Horner providing a 2-out, bases-loaded single that plated two for a 7-5 deficit. Mason Rhodes followed with a single that allowed both Alex Euton and Horner to come home for a 7-all contest. Horner followed in the eighth by taking the second offering and driving it to the outfield, allowing both Reid Haynes and Dalton Jones to come home for a 2-run edge. WHS left the tying runs at second and third in the home half of the extra frame. The Raiders outhit the hosts by a 17-9 overall margin and also committed the only three errors of the night. Jones paced RVHS with five hits, while Horner added three safeties to go along with four RBIs and two runs scored. Rainer led WHS with three hits, while Jackson added two safeties and a team-best two RBIs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant first baseman Rylee Cochran, right, successfully applies a tag to Gallia Academy’s Taylor Mathie during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s non-conference softball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.6-PP-Cochran.jpg Point Pleasant first baseman Rylee Cochran, right, successfully applies a tag to Gallia Academy’s Taylor Mathie during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s non-conference softball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Kaylee Byus (1) belts out a hit duringTuesday night’s non-conference softball game against Gallia Academy in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.6-PP-Byus.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Kaylee Byus (1) belts out a hit duringTuesday night’s non-conference softball game against Gallia Academy in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports